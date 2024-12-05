Tyson vs. Paul: Unfortunate end of an era for ‘Iron Mike’

On November 15th, we tuned into Netflix with lots of buffering to see a famous boxing legend named Mike Tyson square off against a social media influencer turned boxer named Jake Paul in a fight that was fiercely fought but frightfully flawed. The fight took place at a packed AT&T stadium home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys with 72,300 spectators and it seemed the world was more focused on the fanfare rather than the actual boxing match itself. 65 million people tuned in to watch the fight because we all knew this would be an interesting match to see regardless of the controversy. Originally the fight was going to take place on July 20, but Tyson had an ulcer flare up while on a plane, so we had to wait a little while longer. This kind of fight was already in the works anyway since Netflix had been wanting to stream something like this since last year. There were 3 press conferences before the fight but what happened during the finals would surprise everyone, after Paul stepped on Tyson’s toe, Tyson slapped him in the face during their face off, this left the internet shocked and made the looming fight even more exciting. When the fight started, Paul and Tyson walked out to the ring with a panorama of pageantry. Paul walked out to “In The Air Tonight” Phil Collins in a custom Chevy Dually truck with his brother Logan and Tyson walked out to “Murdergram” by Murder Inc. In the first round, both fighters entered in an orthodox stance, throwing punches at each other. But by the 2nd round, Tyson seemed to get tired and began to lose his momentum, which was a pattern that would go on for the rest of the fight. At the end of the last round, Paul bowed to Tyson, showing his respect and the 2 fighters embraced. Paul won the fight in the long run by unanimous decision. After the bout, Tyson said he would not retire and proceeded to call out Logan Paul in which he responded by saying “I’d kill you Mike”. Now there was a lot of controversy surrounding this fight, many criticized Paul for fighting Tyson who was 31 years his senior. Many people said this fight should have been illegal and fellow Youtuber-turned boxer KSI said the fight was “elderly abuse”. Netflix also had a lot of technical issues which made watching the fight very frustrating. Another kind of country that happened was the “fake script” in which social media posted showed a script where Paul would win the fight via knocking out Tyson in the 5th round. The script was later discredited. It was reported that Paul’s expected purse was $40 million while Tyson’s was a reported $20 million. A lot of critics would think this fight would be more about the money the two boxers would be making and not about the actual fighting itself. This seemed to be more about the fanfare and pageantry that usually accompany this kind of boxing fight but with a boxing legend and an influencer-turned boxer it probably seemed this would be more about how many sponsors or how many viewers would be tuning in from across the world to see it. Could this be the start of a famous boxer fighting a relatively non-boxer? It always seems that networks and streaming platforms are always trying to find ways to make more money. At the end of the day, it was an interesting fight to see given the famous contestants and a frustrating one given the annoying technical issues.

