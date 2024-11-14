The faces behind Manchester’s well known voices: 95.7 WZID

When tuning into the radio in the Manchester area, you may stumble upon 95.7 WZID– a

local station with contemporary music that is good for all ages. If you are listening in the early

hours of the day, you’d be spending that time with Neal and Marga, the two amazing co-hosts of

their morning show!

Their individual introductions to WZID were one in the same up until they started to

work together. Neal, who is originally from Massachusetts, started off broadcasting in the Boston

area. He moved to New Hampshire to take on the morning show role, making this the first job he

has ever moved for, and has been with them for 10 years.

Marga had a similar gig working out of Boston as well as New York City, finding her

way on air at WZID for the evening slot. When the co-host position opened up later on, she also

took on the part. Neal and Marga having each other to do the job with was just a bonus.

Before their big careers took off, they each remember key moments from their upbringing

that stand out in regards to realizing their passion. For Neal, it was through his highschool’s

student-run radio station. He got to get this experience early on, sparking the flame of his drive

for broadcasting. Marga’s moment happened a bit earlier in life as she recalls receiving a gift

from her aunt and uncle: a Minnie Mouse toy radio. Granted this was a small gesture that

probably was not intended for signaling a future career, it definitely played a greater, and witty,

part in the long run.

Back on the job site, a key part of their day is engaging with the community that they are

serving. Radio is all about making those special connections with people, and when they are able to do so, their day is brightened in return. As both Neal and Marga live in the greater Manchester area, it becomes a bit easier for them to understand who their listeners are and where they are

coming from.

Marga shared how, “the more you’re involved, the more people you meet, and the more it

always comes back around to entertaining, and that’s what we do. It actually kind of glues you to

the community.” It feels pretty great for them to know the positive impact that they are leaving

behind, recently being recognized for doing so. Not long ago, WZID received a community

service award, which was a pretty big milestone for Neal and Marga.

They both continue to connect with the community outside of the station as helping out

where needed is an important part of their daily lives. They described this interaction as human

beings engaging with human beings, which is a real connection that you can only get by being

involved.

In today’s digital age, it can be easy to get caught up in controversy and information

overload. Through radio, the characteristic of it being in the moment is what makes it unique. As

Neal puts it: “We’re live, we’re here, we’re companions. We know what you’re going through, so

we can be part of that with you.”

That personal relationship is something that thrives within radio. Unlike other modes of

entertainment, radio allows for fun, a sense of community, and a light hearted atmosphere. Neal

added to this, saying how, “[The Morning Show] is anti-news. Especially with all of the politics

going on, we don’t get into that and we help you avoid all that stuff. It’s everyday and it’s always

something different.”

Working at the same station for an extended period of time allows for a better bond with

listeners. It makes for an easier way to build the bridge between speaker and audience. “From the

very beginning, they’re a part of us and we’re a part of them,” Marga shared. That relationship is

one that can only grow from there.

Outside of the station, Neal and Marga love exploring the rich history that can be found

in New Hampshire. There is so much to offer from kind people to being able to enjoy all four

seasons in full swing.

Marga, growing up in the state, enjoys being able to talk to others about a place she is

proud of and tries to hone in on the homey feel that it brings her. As he is from out of state, when

Neal moved to the area he made sure to visit all of the noteworthy places. He took part in going

up north to see the mountains, hiking the trails in foliage, going to local family-owned

businesses, and truly getting to know the area as a whole.

They mentioned a song that Governor Sununu wrote about seeing all of the similar sights

as Neal did. It’s called “I’ve Been Everywhere, Man” where he talks about the different parts of

New Hampshire. It can be interesting to see the range of opportunities that are in the area that

may not have been known otherwise.

Having the experience of living in New Hampshire that Marga inherently has and that

Neal gained is also great when it comes to the news realm of radio. It’s similar to the reasoning

behind turning on local news at night; people want to know what is going on in their own

backyards. Knowing the area well makes their bond with the community that much firmer.

For listeners outside of New Hampshire, it’s great, too. There is a certain percentage of

WZID listeners coming in from other parts of New England who can get a hands-on feel for the

area. Neal shared, “I feel like we’re ambassadors for the state, too, meaning how Massachusetts

is right over the [state] border and people listen to us. We can always talk about how great things

are when you’re visiting the state.”

Working the ins and outs of a radio station, especially one as popular as 95.7 WZID, is

bound to have its chaotic moments. Regardless, it is the company shared and the lively

engagement that keeps it effortless. It is clear how much Neal and Marga love their job, the

listeners, and are staying excited for what’s to come of the station.