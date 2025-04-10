Fever Dog hits mark in Manchester with their premier ‘Goat’ appearance

Saint Anselm’s very own Fever Dog, the student-led and campus renowned band, hit the stage live at The Goat on Sat. April 5. Students, faculty, and locals alike attended the electric performance put on by the four members: Anthony Pasquarosa ’25, Chris Carville ’26, Charlie Dalsass ’26, and Gabe Wescott ’26.

The group’s performance left audience members with a wide range of songs, artists, and genres to enjoy. Opening with The Beatles, to playing songs by Sublime, Amy Winehouse, The Backseat Lovers, and their own original song, Fever Dog let their talent and musicality speak for them, by giving a different look into their sound with every piece they played.

The clear talent, effort, and passion of the band was felt in the invigorating energy of the bar, and their performance left a mark on the students, friends, family, and locals who had the privilege of seeing this performance. Not only was the performance notably remarked by audience members, but the band members themselves recall the heightened energy and ability in their performance on Saturday.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Wescott, the band’s drummer, and “it was probably the best show we’ve played.” Performing together at The Goat together has been a common dream amongst Fever Dog’s members, and “it’s been our magnum opus, [and] we’ve been picturing this since we formed,” Wescott said.

In accordance with Wescott, Dalsass, one of the band’s guitar players, added that their Goat performance was “fantastic…the best show we played, at least in my opinion.”

“I think so too,” said Pasquarosa, bassist of Fever Dog, and “I didn’t think so until I saw the videos, and watching them, I couldn’t believe how well that [sound] dude got the sound to be.”

“There’s something about being, as a band, brought into a venue and you have a real sound guy who sets you up really well, and everything is on time,” that was a cool experience for the band, Dalsass said. Though Fever Dog’s experience playing live has been seen on the grounds of Saint Anselm, the experience at the Goat was “the most legit thing I’ve ever done musically,” Pasquarosa added.

“It makes a big difference when you have a big, professional sound system and stuff, right? The guy that was there was super helpful, really good at his job,” said Carville, guitarist and singer of the group. The professionalism of Fever Dog’s “Goat” debut gave the band the spark they needed to project the energy in their performance that the audience matched tenfold.

With such a beloved band on campus, with an undeniable chemistry in their stage presence, what’s the “magic of Fever Dog”? Dalsass said “before the band, we’re also really good friends, and [the band] just comes after. We all just hang out, and music just happened to be a thing,” that they are all interested in.

As friends who enjoy music and enjoy playing together, it’s their close bond that makes them want to sound their best when they play, Pasquarosa said. “I want to do the best to make them sound better too,” Pasquarosa added.

“We all know our roles,” Wescott added, “like what we’re supposed to do, how we can help elevate each other.”

The magic also comes from the curated setlist created by Fever Dog. The wide range within the setlist gave the audience a glimpse of the music listened to and loved by the band members themselves, along with the songs that give them a good technical edge.

Regarding personal recollections of the performance and their favorite parts of the night, “having

your friends dig it is awesome,” Pasquarosa said. “I really enjoyed the breaks when I got to just see our friends.”

“I think just the crowd made it for me,because when you’re playing live music, the feedback you get from the crowd is the most energetic thing going on,” Dalsass said.

“I can’t tell you how many people came up to us and congratulated us and said ‘oh you guys were awesome’,” Wescott said.

Nerves and jitters were felt by all the band members before their set started, but as the show went on and the energy of the crowd grew more hyped, “I was immediately not nervous anymore,” Pasquarosa added.

“One thing that totally stuck out to me was a group of three guys, probably around our age…never met before…from the area,” Carville said, and one of the guys“said they heard things from us that he’s never really heard at a bar, and that’s what really made him super excited.”

“It was cool to hear that kind of feedback,” Carville continued, and it was cool that “a complete stranger enjoyed that.”

Many students, 21+, attended the performance at The Goat to support their peers at their live performance. Molly Timberlake ’25, a long-time fan of the group said, “I thought Fever Dog at The Goat was amazing, I was really proud of them for being able to perform there. I think it was a great way to get the Saint Anselm community together and out to support them on a Saturday night, and it was really fun.”

As someone who has seen Fever Dog perform on campus before, Timberlake said “being able to see how they’ve played at Saint A’s Spring Weekend to now was awesome…I just think they’re all amazing.” A friend of two of the band’s members, Timberlake remarked on the pride she felt for her friends and their accomplishment, wanting to let everyone know to “stream Treading Water,” their original song, Timberlake said.

Another student who attended Fever Dog’s performance was Abigail Edwards ’25, who said “they were way better than I expected, and I already expected them to be good.” With expectations exceeded about how the band would perform, Edwards was pleasantly surprised by the talent and entertainment that Fever Dog brought to The Goat. “A lot of the people there, who weren’t necessarily people from Saint Anselm, were talking to me and telling me they were enjoying it, so it was definitely awesome,” Edwards said.

Fever Dog’s undeniable talent, chemistry, and musicianship led them to a well-earned and well-deserved opportunity at The Goat. Students, friends, locals, and other spectators look forward to hopefully many more live performances in the future.