Tenure Candidates

The Rank and Tenure Committee would like to announce that it will review the following candidates for tenure this fall:

Destiny Brady, Department of Nursing

Robert Gigliotti, Department of Economics & Business

Sarah Hardin, Department of History

Rong Huang, Department of Economics & Business

Paul Marmora, Department of Economics & Business

Sarah Maynard, Department of Sociology & Social Work

Philip McCormack, Department of Criminal Justice

Diana Sherman, Department of Education

The Rank and Tenure Committee for 2022-2022 consists of the following members:

Dr. Mark Cronin, Academic Dean

Dr. Nicole Eyet, Department of Chemistry (Committee Chair)

Dr. Nicole Gugliucci, Department of Physics

Dr. Peter Josephson, Department of Politics

Dr. Jaime Orrego, Department of Modern Languages & Literatures

Dr. William Ryerson, Department of Biology

Dr. Kevin Staley, Department of Philosophy

Dr. Jennifer Thorn, Department of English

The committee welcomes letters from the college community with relevant information about the candidates. The committee will accept letters that are electronically submitted, but all letters must be signed to be considered (e.g., in the case of an electronic submission, a PDF file of the letter with a signature). The committee, however, will maintain confidentiality to the maximum degree legally possible. For the purposes of the Faculty Senate Rank and Tenure Committee’s deliberations (as well as for appeals before the Faculty Senate’s Rank and Tenure Appeals Committee), all names will be removed from letters before discussion. If you are sending a hard copy, please place the candidate’s name on the outside of the envelope and address all correspondence to Dr. Nicole Eyet, Chair of the Rank and Tenure Committee, Box #1704. Electronic submissions should be sent to [email protected] with the candidate’s name in the subject line. All correspondence must be received no later than October 20, 2022.