Tenure Candidates
September 22, 2022
The Rank and Tenure Committee would like to announce that it will review the following candidates for tenure this fall:
Destiny Brady, Department of Nursing
Robert Gigliotti, Department of Economics & Business
Sarah Hardin, Department of History
Rong Huang, Department of Economics & Business
Paul Marmora, Department of Economics & Business
Sarah Maynard, Department of Sociology & Social Work
Philip McCormack, Department of Criminal Justice
Diana Sherman, Department of Education
The Rank and Tenure Committee for 2022-2022 consists of the following members:
Dr. Mark Cronin, Academic Dean
Dr. Nicole Eyet, Department of Chemistry (Committee Chair)
Dr. Nicole Gugliucci, Department of Physics
Dr. Peter Josephson, Department of Politics
Dr. Jaime Orrego, Department of Modern Languages & Literatures
Dr. William Ryerson, Department of Biology
Dr. Kevin Staley, Department of Philosophy
Dr. Jennifer Thorn, Department of English
The committee welcomes letters from the college community with relevant information about the candidates. The committee will accept letters that are electronically submitted, but all letters must be signed to be considered (e.g., in the case of an electronic submission, a PDF file of the letter with a signature). The committee, however, will maintain confidentiality to the maximum degree legally possible. For the purposes of the Faculty Senate Rank and Tenure Committee’s deliberations (as well as for appeals before the Faculty Senate’s Rank and Tenure Appeals Committee), all names will be removed from letters before discussion. If you are sending a hard copy, please place the candidate’s name on the outside of the envelope and address all correspondence to Dr. Nicole Eyet, Chair of the Rank and Tenure Committee, Box #1704. Electronic submissions should be sent to [email protected] with the candidate’s name in the subject line. All correspondence must be received no later than October 20, 2022.