College offically opens Jean School of Nursing at Grappone Hall

Earlier this week, hundreds of students, faculty, alumni, and

community members gathered on the Hilltop to celebrate the official

opening of Grappone Hall, a milestone that marks a new era for the

Jean School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

The strikingly-modern building, already a familiar landmark

on campus, stands out against the College’s traditional brick

architecture, symbolizing a deep commitment to preparing future

healthcare leaders.

The 45,000-square-foot facility, completed after years of planning

and construction, now serves as the new home for one of

the College’s most distinguished programs. Outfitted with sim-

ulation labs, a 150-seat auditorium, and collaborative learning

spaces, Grappone Hall has quickly become a hub of activity for nurs-

ing and public health students.

Even as classes are just beginning, dozens of students can

constantly be seen studying in Grappone, everyone vying for a

place in the brand-new building. The opening ceremony featured

remarks from College leadership, faculty, students, political figures,

and donors, each emphasizing the transformative impact the build-

ing will have, and each praising the project as a testament to the

College’s mission.

Dr. Diane Uzarski, dean of the Jean School of Nursing and Health

Sciences, echoed this sentiment. Reflecting on the building’s jour-

ney from concept to reality, she noted that the facility is designed

to meet urgent national needs. “This space gives our students

the resources to… serve society in a uniquely Anselmian way, and

to enter the workforce more prepared than ever,” she said while

construction was ongoing. Now that it’s complete, that destiny is

within reach.

Also, the timing of Grappone Hall’s opening is particularly sig-

nificant. The College’s incoming Class of 2029 is the largest in its

history, with many students citing the strength of the nursing and

health sciences programs as a deciding factor in choosing Saint

Anselm. With the additional space and technology, the School of Nurs-

ing will nearly double its previous size and, for the first time, begin

offering graduate degrees in nursing and health sciences. Beyond

nursing, the building is also home to Saint Anselm’s Public Health

program, launched in 2022. The program has grown steadily in its

first three years, and Grappone Hall provides the resources to

take it further. With specialized classrooms, simulation spaces,

and common study areas, public health students will be able to

learn and collaborate in ways that mirror the realities

of the field. Grappone Hall’s features are tailored to meet the

demands of modern healthcare education. The simulation center

includes new, high-tech labs where students can practice clini-

cal scenarios, from routine patient care to emergency interventions;

classrooms are designed for flexibility, encouraging both lectures

and hands-on group work; and the grand auditorium and lecture

hall spaces already promise to host guest speakers and professional

workshops certain to connect students with leaders in healthcare.

While the Jean School of Nursing and Health Sciences has

moved into its new home, Gadbois Hall—the College’s long-time

location for all things nursing— will not be left behind. The build-

ing is being repurposed for classes across various disciplines, provid-

ing much-needed academic spaceon campus. This transition reflects

how the growth of one program can benefit all fields—improving

the College as a whole.

Grappone Hall is more than just a space—it reflects the College’s long-standing reputation for

producing well-prepared graduates. Anselmian nurses boast

an impressive average NCLEX (National Council Licensure

Examination) pass rate of 97.4%, compared with the national average of 88%.

The new facility, faculty and students agree, will only enhance

that record of excellence. As the ceremony concluded, attendees

rushed to explore the building. Students gathered in the study

lounges, faculty demonstrated equipment in the labs, and alumni

marveled at how far the program had come since their own days on

campus. The sense of pride was unmistakable.

With its doors now open, Grappone Hall is more than a new

facility—it’s a promise; that Saint Anselm College will continue to

educate compassionate caregivers, innovative thinkers, and ded-

icated leaders in healthcare for generations to come.