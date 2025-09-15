College offically opens Jean School of Nursing at Grappone Hall

Earlier this week, hundreds of students, faculty, alumni, and
community members gathered on the Hilltop to celebrate the official
opening of Grappone Hall, a milestone that marks a new era for the
Jean School of Nursing and Health Sciences.
The strikingly-modern building, already a familiar landmark
on campus, stands out against the College’s traditional brick
architecture, symbolizing a deep commitment to preparing future
healthcare leaders.
The 45,000-square-foot facility, completed after years of planning
and construction, now serves as the new home for one of
the College’s most distinguished programs. Outfitted with sim-
ulation labs, a 150-seat auditorium, and collaborative learning
spaces, Grappone Hall has quickly become a hub of activity for nurs-
ing and public health students.
Even as classes are just beginning, dozens of students can
constantly be seen studying in Grappone, everyone vying for a
place in the brand-new building. The opening ceremony featured
remarks from College leadership, faculty, students, political figures,
and donors, each emphasizing the transformative impact the build-
ing will have, and each praising the project as a testament to the
College’s mission.
Dr. Diane Uzarski, dean of the Jean School of Nursing and Health
Sciences, echoed this sentiment. Reflecting on the building’s jour-
ney from concept to reality, she noted that the facility is designed
to meet urgent national needs. “This space gives our students
the resources to… serve society in a uniquely Anselmian way, and
to enter the workforce more prepared than ever,” she said while
construction was ongoing. Now that it’s complete, that destiny is
within reach.
Also, the timing of Grappone Hall’s opening is particularly sig-
nificant. The College’s incoming Class of 2029 is the largest in its
history, with many students citing the strength of the nursing and
health sciences programs as a deciding factor in choosing Saint
Anselm. With the additional space and technology, the School of Nurs-
ing will nearly double its previous size and, for the first time, begin
offering graduate degrees in nursing and health sciences. Beyond
nursing, the building is also home to Saint Anselm’s Public Health
program, launched in 2022. The program has grown steadily in its
first three years, and Grappone Hall provides the resources to
take it further. With specialized classrooms, simulation spaces,
and common study areas, public health students will be able to
learn and collaborate in ways that mirror the realities
of the field. Grappone Hall’s features are tailored to meet the
demands of modern healthcare education. The simulation center
includes new, high-tech labs where students can practice clini-
cal scenarios, from routine patient care to emergency interventions;
classrooms are designed for flexibility, encouraging both lectures
and hands-on group work; and the grand auditorium and lecture
hall spaces already promise to host guest speakers and professional
workshops certain to connect students with leaders in healthcare.
While the Jean School of Nursing and Health Sciences has
moved into its new home, Gadbois Hall—the College’s long-time
location for all things nursing— will not be left behind. The build-
ing is being repurposed for classes across various disciplines, provid-
ing much-needed academic spaceon campus. This transition reflects
how the growth of one program can benefit all fields—improving
the College as a whole.
Grappone Hall is more than just a space—it reflects the College’s long-standing reputation for
producing well-prepared graduates. Anselmian nurses boast
an impressive average NCLEX (National Council Licensure
Examination) pass rate of 97.4%, compared with the national average of 88%.
The new facility, faculty and students agree, will only enhance
that record of excellence. As the ceremony concluded, attendees
rushed to explore the building. Students gathered in the study
lounges, faculty demonstrated equipment in the labs, and alumni
marveled at how far the program had come since their own days on
campus. The sense of pride was unmistakable.
With its doors now open, Grappone Hall is more than a new
facility—it’s a promise; that Saint Anselm College will continue to
educate compassionate caregivers, innovative thinkers, and ded-
icated leaders in healthcare for generations to come.