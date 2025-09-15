Pope Leo canonizes first millenial, medical doctor as saints

In a momentous event that speaks directly to young Catho-

lics everywhere, Pope Leo XIV has canonized two extraordinary

young laymen—Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati—during his

first canonization ceremony, held on September 7, 2025.

Carlo Acutis, a teenager who died in 2006 at age 15 from leu-

kemia, has become the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint.

Known affectionately as “God’s Influencer” and referred to as the

patron saint of the Internet, Acutis used his computer skills and tech-

nology in his efforts to evangelize. He created a website catalogu-

ing Eucharistic miracles, demonstrating profound devotion

through modern means. His laid-back persona—often pictured in

sneakers, jeans, and a sweatshirt—has made him instantly relatable

to college-age students grappling with faith and culture.

Sharing the spotlight in this canonization is Pier Giorgio Frassati, an Italian layman who died

at 24 from polio. For those following his consecration, it has been a long

time coming. He was beatified, following the steps of reaching

sainthood, 35 years ago in 1990.

A fervent member of Catholic

Action and other youth-oriented

movements, Frassati exemplified

joy, charity, and spiritual devo-

tion—qualities that resonated

with young adults a century ago

and continue to inspire today. He

was declared the patron saint of

young people.

Pope Leo, speaking to the

youthful crowd within St. Peter’s

Square, urged them to follow the

examples of Acutis and Frassati.

In his homily, he encouraged all,

especially young people, “not to

squander our lives, but to direct

them upwards and make them

masterpieces”

This canonization marks a

defining moment in Pope Leo’s

tenure—a deliberate nod to

youthful holiness at a time when

so many in college communities

are navigating faith, identity, and

purpose. Acutis and Frassati serve

as compelling illustrations that

one doesn’t need decades of expe-

rience to live saintly lives, rather

passion and an openness to serve.

For young people on a Catholic

campus, this relativity hits close

to home. Ben Harrington ‘27, an

active member in campus minis-

try, is happy to be able to under-

stand the new saints very well.

He shared: “I am a young Cath-

olic, and I think it is important to

me to have a younger saint from

a generation that is more relevant

to our time. This will help younger

Catholics be more inclined to

connect with their faith when they

know that they are part of that

glory that is sainthood.”

Nate Sarette ‘27 emphasizes

the livelihood of the church after

the recent canonizations. Sarette

believes that, “having a young

saint emphasizes the fact that the

church is alive and well. It is a

good reminder that the church is

not merely an old creation, but a

current reality open for all regard-

less of age.”

As we reflect on this monumen-

tal moment, Father Francis, Direc-

tor of Campus Ministry, offered

this insight: “It sort of shows Pope

Leo’s vision for the Church. It’s a

good first canonization for him.”

Indeed, Pope Leo’s first canon-

ization is a bold statement: that

holiness is as accessible in dorm

rooms and lecture halls as in mon-

asteries and pulpits.