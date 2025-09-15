Pope Leo canonizes first millenial, medical doctor as saints

In a momentous event that speaks directly to young Catho-
lics everywhere, Pope Leo XIV has canonized two extraordinary
young laymen—Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati—during his
first canonization ceremony, held on September 7, 2025.
Carlo Acutis, a teenager who died in 2006 at age 15 from leu-
kemia, has become the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint.
Known affectionately as “God’s Influencer” and referred to as the
patron saint of the Internet, Acutis used his computer skills and tech-
nology in his efforts to evangelize. He created a website catalogu-
ing Eucharistic miracles, demonstrating profound devotion
through modern means. His laid-back persona—often pictured in
sneakers, jeans, and a sweatshirt—has made him instantly relatable
to college-age students grappling with faith and culture.
Sharing the spotlight in this canonization is Pier Giorgio Frassati, an Italian layman who died
at 24 from polio. For those following his consecration, it has been a long
time coming. He was beatified, following the steps of reaching
sainthood, 35 years ago in 1990.
A fervent member of Catholic
Action and other youth-oriented
movements, Frassati exemplified
joy, charity, and spiritual devo-
tion—qualities that resonated
with young adults a century ago
and continue to inspire today. He
was declared the patron saint of
young people.
Pope Leo, speaking to the
youthful crowd within St. Peter’s
Square, urged them to follow the
examples of Acutis and Frassati.
In his homily, he encouraged all,
especially young people, “not to
squander our lives, but to direct
them upwards and make them
masterpieces”
This canonization marks a
defining moment in Pope Leo’s
tenure—a deliberate nod to
youthful holiness at a time when
so many in college communities
are navigating faith, identity, and
purpose. Acutis and Frassati serve
as compelling illustrations that
one doesn’t need decades of expe-
rience to live saintly lives, rather
passion and an openness to serve.
For young people on a Catholic
campus, this relativity hits close
to home. Ben Harrington ‘27, an
active member in campus minis-
try, is happy to be able to under-
stand the new saints very well.
He shared: “I am a young Cath-
olic, and I think it is important to
me to have a younger saint from
a generation that is more relevant
to our time. This will help younger
Catholics be more inclined to
connect with their faith when they
know that they are part of that
glory that is sainthood.”
Nate Sarette ‘27 emphasizes
the livelihood of the church after
the recent canonizations. Sarette
believes that, “having a young
saint emphasizes the fact that the
church is alive and well. It is a
good reminder that the church is
not merely an old creation, but a
current reality open for all regard-
less of age.”
As we reflect on this monumen-
tal moment, Father Francis, Direc-
tor of Campus Ministry, offered
this insight: “It sort of shows Pope
Leo’s vision for the Church. It’s a
good first canonization for him.”
Indeed, Pope Leo’s first canon-
ization is a bold statement: that
holiness is as accessible in dorm
rooms and lecture halls as in mon-
asteries and pulpits.