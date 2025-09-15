President Favazza retiring at end of academic year

In the midst of the summer heat, the Hilltop was given

sudden news. President Favazza announced his plans of retirement

to the students of Saint Anselm College. His time at the college

will expire after the graduation ceremony of the upcoming school

Story continues below advertisement

year, on June 30, 2026. During his time as President

of the college, Favazza has seen unprecedented times. From nav-

igating the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to

overseeing major renovations and additions to the campus which

include the brand new Jean School of Nursing at Grappone Hall.

Needless to say, President Favazza became a beacon that the commu-

nity could look to during his time as President.

According to the email that was shared to members of the college,

he had planned on retiring sooner. However, keeping up with the cur-

rent momentum of the school’s growth was a priority to keep

going.

Seeing the recent accomplishments– a bigger class size, new

facilities, larger curricular variety– Favazza was more than will-

ing to continue his position for another year.

While Favazza brings his time at Saint Anselm to an end, the com-

munity is beginning to look to the future and who will be taking

over for Favazza when he retires at the end of the academic year.

The college put together a President Search Committee, devoted

to finding a proper successor to someone who has put the college

above all else.

Among those that are on the committee, from trustees to fac-

ulty members, there also lies a student that will be the student body

voice during the process. Student Body President Colby Lynch ’26

has been brought in to help with this process.

Lynch was shocked by the news of Favazza’s retirement, saying “I

was surprised when I heard the news. I believe President Favazza

has done a great job here and am sad to see him go.”

He continued to say that being chosen for the committee as the

student representative was an honor. Continuing to say “I’m

excited for my role and taking it very seriously.”

The President Search Committee is determined to find someone

that fits what the community is looking for in terms of a leader.

The group sent a survey out to students, faculty, and community

members about their preferences for what they would like to see in

a new President. Colby urged that while many people have filled out

the form, it would be amazing for more people to voice their opinions.

While there is a long road ahead, the committee is determined to

find the perfect fit and successor to an individual that has made the

greatest contributions to what the Anselmian community is today.