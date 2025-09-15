Res Life staff moves again, finds new home with Campus Ministry

At the beginning of the semester, an email was sent to the Saint
Anselm campus community announcing the temporary move
of the Office of Residential Life and Education.
Although it’s not the biggest change on campus, like the addi-
tion of Joseph Hall and Alumni Streets as freshman dorms, which
in turn changed the location of many offices, it is definitely an
important one!
Once located in the lower level of the student center, the Office
of Residential Life found that more privacy and functionality
was needed, and decided to join forces with Campus Ministry in
Suite 109 of the student center to enhance the missions of both
offices.
Although the move may be confusing to some people, as people
might think those offices have nothing to do with each other, to
Residential Life and Campus Ministry, it completely makes sense.
Many people first think of Residential Life as living in a dorm on
campus, and that is part of it, but not all. The Office of Residential
Life works to create housing for students, but it also supports stu-
dent success and builds community.
This means hiring other students to become mentors that
live with students (aka residential assistants or RA’s), and offering
other opportunities and events to help build the community of stu-
dents living on campus.
Similarly, the Campus Ministry office creates opportunities that
help build community within the students, especially within their
faith. They provide guidance through faith during a time where many
people have a hard time figuring out where they stand with reli-
gion. Along with guidance, they help foster growth within the stu-
dents.
Both offices are taken advantage by students all over campus, with
all different kinds of needs. The missions of both offices support
and help students at the college through many means like spir-
itual care and mission-centered ideals, along with opportunities to
connect to the Saint Anselm community and the wider Manchester
and New Hampshire community. As said in the email, “this shared
space opens the door to deeper integration and synergy in that
work”.
Along with the move, the previous space of the Office of Residen-
tial Life has found new meaning. This space has now become an
extra study space for all students, as our population has greatly
increased with the largest incoming class of freshman in campus
history.
It is also becoming a space for commuter carrels, which will sup-
port our commuting students. As defined by the email, a study carrel
is a “small, individual study space”, and will support students and give
them a quiet area to focus on classwork and homework, research, or
studying.
More information is coming
soon on when you can reserve
a time to use the carrels, so stay
tuned!
All of these changes have
been made in direct response to
requests from the students at Saint
Anselm for more accessible and
flexible spaces on campus, which
once again, is a need due to our
growing population.
The Office of Residential Life
hopes to become more efficient,
collaborate in new ways, and take
new approaches to the service of
their mission, and is looking for-
ward to their new home for the
next few years with Campus Min-
istry.
They are grateful for the Ansel-
mian community who has con-
tinued to support them, and is
excited to further build their com-
munity.