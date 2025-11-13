Saint Anselm acquires Clark Farm property

After years of steady expansion,
the college has taken another step
toward shaping its future with the
purchase of new farmland. The
addition reflects both the college’s
history with the newly acquired
property and its vision for continued growth.
On October 6th, Saint Anselm
College purchased approximately
four acres of land from Richard
Clark Jr. and Richard Clark III,
the previous owners of the Clark
Farm property. Twenty years after
purchasing the first 46 acres, the
college was able to buy the final
four acres, giving the college a
promising opportunity to expand
in the future.
The Clark Farm property, which
is located at 111 Worthley Road
is south, or behind the South Lot.
It was originally a large farm that
notably grew corn and other veg-
etables, selling them at their farm
stand. Operations shut down in
2005 when the 23 acres closest
to the college were purchased for
$1.2 million for future use along
with the development of the South
Lot. Then, on October 6th, the
farmhouse and farmstand part of
the property was purchased for
another $1.2 million.
The purchase of the whole prop-
erty has been in the works for 20
years. According to Bill Furlong
who is VP Finance and CFO of
the college, in 2005, the first piece
of land was purchased, and in that
purchase agreement was a right
of first refusal for the remaining
land. This means that when that
final parcel of land was put up
for sale by the Clarks, the college
became a prioritized party in the
sale, and they were able to buy
the property before the seller was
allowed to negotiate with other
buyers. The college exercised this
right, and bought the land.
On why the college bought this
land, Abbot Mark, CFO of the
college at the time, explains that
buying this property was essential
to securing control over the future
of the land that surrounds the col-
lege. There were many concerns of
what the land might have become
if the college didn’t purchase it,
but all of them stemmed back to
how it might affect the students.
Abbot Mark says that the college
didn’t want outside developers
buying such big pieces of land and
“building apartments and renting
them to our students, or some-
thing as bad as a trash facility.” All
reasons for the purchase go back
to maintaining the image of the
college and its beliefs and values.
The college takes pride in being
able to offer housing for students,
and keeping a clean and beautiful
campus for all to enjoy.
If the land was sold to some-
one else, that could risk damaging
those ideals.
There are no definitive plans
on what the whole piece of land
will be used for, but right now we
know that the new Track and Field
complex will take up part of that.
Abbot Mark says that there are
many things the college could use
it for, whether that is housing or an
event space. Many colleges create
housing on or near their campuses
and rent it to alums who would be
interested in settling back near
their alma mater.
Most of these alums are 65 and
older, and it creates a stable place
for them to retire. Additionally,
there have been ideas on creating a
facility that acts as an event center.
Abbot Mark says that “the Abbey
Church hosts about 45 weddings a
year, so having a facility that can
host the people who attend the
wedding could be a good financial
investment for the college.”
In order to get plans official-
ized, discussions and agreements
have to go through a large board
of people that include not only
people who are part of the col-
lege, but the monastery as well.
All changes and additions made
to property have to be approved
by them.
It’s a lengthy process, but it
assures that the decisions that
are made are made in the best
interests of everyone in the Saint
Anselm community, including
those who have devoted their lives
to this college and education of
the liberal arts.
The college now owns all of the
property, and although the future
of the land is unknown, it is bright.
No matter the decision made on
its use, it will greatly benefit the
college and its values.