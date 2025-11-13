Saint Anselm acquires Clark Farm property

After years of steady expansion,

the college has taken another step

toward shaping its future with the

purchase of new farmland. The

addition reflects both the college’s

history with the newly acquired

property and its vision for continued growth.

On October 6th, Saint Anselm

College purchased approximately

four acres of land from Richard

Clark Jr. and Richard Clark III,

the previous owners of the Clark

Farm property. Twenty years after

purchasing the first 46 acres, the

college was able to buy the final

four acres, giving the college a

promising opportunity to expand

in the future.

The Clark Farm property, which

is located at 111 Worthley Road

is south, or behind the South Lot.

It was originally a large farm that

notably grew corn and other veg-

etables, selling them at their farm

stand. Operations shut down in

2005 when the 23 acres closest

to the college were purchased for

$1.2 million for future use along

with the development of the South

Lot. Then, on October 6th, the

farmhouse and farmstand part of

the property was purchased for

another $1.2 million.

The purchase of the whole prop-

erty has been in the works for 20

years. According to Bill Furlong

who is VP Finance and CFO of

the college, in 2005, the first piece

of land was purchased, and in that

purchase agreement was a right

of first refusal for the remaining

land. This means that when that

final parcel of land was put up

for sale by the Clarks, the college

became a prioritized party in the

sale, and they were able to buy

the property before the seller was

allowed to negotiate with other

buyers. The college exercised this

right, and bought the land.

On why the college bought this

land, Abbot Mark, CFO of the

college at the time, explains that

buying this property was essential

to securing control over the future

of the land that surrounds the col-

lege. There were many concerns of

what the land might have become

if the college didn’t purchase it,

but all of them stemmed back to

how it might affect the students.

Abbot Mark says that the college

didn’t want outside developers

buying such big pieces of land and

“building apartments and renting

them to our students, or some-

thing as bad as a trash facility.” All

reasons for the purchase go back

to maintaining the image of the

college and its beliefs and values.

The college takes pride in being

able to offer housing for students,

and keeping a clean and beautiful

campus for all to enjoy.

If the land was sold to some-

one else, that could risk damaging

those ideals.

There are no definitive plans

on what the whole piece of land

will be used for, but right now we

know that the new Track and Field

complex will take up part of that.

Abbot Mark says that there are

many things the college could use

it for, whether that is housing or an

event space. Many colleges create

housing on or near their campuses

and rent it to alums who would be

interested in settling back near

their alma mater.

Most of these alums are 65 and

older, and it creates a stable place

for them to retire. Additionally,

there have been ideas on creating a

facility that acts as an event center.

Abbot Mark says that “the Abbey

Church hosts about 45 weddings a

year, so having a facility that can

host the people who attend the

wedding could be a good financial

investment for the college.”

In order to get plans official-

ized, discussions and agreements

have to go through a large board

of people that include not only

people who are part of the col-

lege, but the monastery as well.

All changes and additions made

to property have to be approved

by them.

It’s a lengthy process, but it

assures that the decisions that

are made are made in the best

interests of everyone in the Saint

Anselm community, including

those who have devoted their lives

to this college and education of

the liberal arts.

The college now owns all of the

property, and although the future

of the land is unknown, it is bright.

No matter the decision made on

its use, it will greatly benefit the

college and its values.