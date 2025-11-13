SNAP sparks Capitol Hill fight

As the United States approaches its fifth week of a government
shutdown, with a resolution uncertain, millions of Americans
have been left in a state of financial, emotional, and nutritional
insecurity.
Among the programs most severely affected by the budget-
ary crisis is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
(SNAP)—currently, the nation’s largest anti-hunger initiative is
being starved for funds. Where before the question facing Amer-
icans was: “how will we get food on the table?” it has been over-
shadowed by a greater concern: “how much longer can we afford
to wait?”
What began as a budgetary standoff in Washington, DC, has
quickly turned into a crisis of food security. SNAP—which accounts
for more than 9 billion dollars each month in benefits, spread
across over 42 million people, or 1 in 8 Americans—faces an indefi-
nite suspension unless emergency measures are approved.
In a warning earlier this month, issued by the US Department of
Agriculture (USDA), states were warned that the department no
longer had authority to distribute payments during the shutdown.
A memo, released in late October, even directed state agencies
to reverse steps taken toward the issuance of November benefits.
According to CBS News, the memo referred to such actions as
“unauthorized,” and no retraction has been issued. While the polit-
ical dispute driving this looming uncertainty is familiar, the
urgency that faces American families is not; SNAP has never before,
in its 60-year history, been fully suspended. And across the nation,
state governments are scrambling to fill the 9-billion-dollar void.
Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced the state’s plan to pro-
vide approximately 62 million dollars from its Fiscal Respon-
sibility Fund to keep payments flowing smoothly through the
month of November, and in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has
declared a “statewide food emergency,” pledging a similar amount
to New York’s private and public food pantries and emergency
relief programs. In an article published by the
New York Post, she is quoted as saying, “this is not charity… this
is survival,” and, based on reports that food banks across the state are
seeing record-breaking demand, her words ring true. Other states,
such as Massachusetts, Illinois, and Pennsylvania, have chosen to
take a different approach: public protest rather than direct inter-
vention.
In these states, largely Democratic-led, the official state SNAP
websites have been used to post statements blaming the Repub-
lican federal leadership for the funding freeze. On the other
side of the aisle, some Republican-led states have refrained from
addressing the halted aid entirely, citing concerns about cost, “over-
reach,” and government restraint. On the federal level, legal chal-
lenges are beginning to mount. Two federal judges issued rulings
last week ordering the use of the USDA’s contingency funds to
continue SNAP benefit issuance through November—a decision
that the Trump administration, through the Justice Department,
is attempting to appeal. According to Reuters, where the
courts call the funding “essential” (and protected), the administra-
tion claims that such a judicial mandate “exceeds the bounds of
executive authority.” The outcome of these cases determines the
future of American hunger: either food aid will be delivered before
Thanksgiving, or grocery carts will remain empty until a deal is
reached.
Still, amid the partisan paralysis striking congressional deci-
sion-making, a continuing resolution, proposed by mem-
bers of both major parties, offers hopes of a unifying path forward.
This resolution would ensure that SNAP benefits are restored
through the negotiation process, until a final decision on the fate
of funding is decided. Others, especially Democratic leadership,
are advocating for the addition of automatic funding mechanisms
to protect essential programs in the future, but the cooperation
required for those reforms, like a deal, has so far proven elusive.
Ultimately, the shutdown has proven to be more than a bud-
getary inconvenience—for the millions of Americans reliant on
SNAP, it is a threat to their future.
As governors raid their states’ rainy-day funds and courts wres-
tle with questions of executive authority, millions are waiting for
their benefits to arrive, the cost of inaction measured in a metric
more human than the American dollar: the American stomach.