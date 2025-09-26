Charlie Kirk’s death emphasizes our divide

Regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Speaker Mike Johnson said, “This is not who we are.” Except… it is. When we point fingers in the aftermath of this tragedy, we are inevitably pointing fingers at ourselves as well. So many of us have contributed to the culture of hate that plagues this nation – and contrary to how it has been framed by the President of the United States in his strikingly partisan response, this political violence is not onesided. I know it’s hard to keep up with all the shootings in this country, but please remember that it was only a few months ago that two Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota were shot along with their spouses – and that Republican Senator Mike Lee (of Utah, ironically) posted multiple jokes about these killings mere hours after they happened and refused to take them down for several days. Please remember that in the aftermath of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband being held hostage and attacked with a hammer blow to the head, multiple conservative voices – including Charlie Kirk and then-candidate Donald Trump – trivialized the violent attack. Please remember that Arizona Republican Representative Paul Gozar raised millions of dollars on a video he shared that depicted an attack on President Joe Biden and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Yes. Political violence is also coming from the extreme left, and we should all continue to have no hesitation in condemning every violent attack: from the murder of healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, to the arson attack on Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s residence, to the attempts on Donald Trump’s life, and now the assassination of Charlie Kirk – a man whose world view did not match my own, but whose right to express it peacefully I will support unyieldingly. The fact that this cowardly act took place on a campus of higher learning brings additional pain, as colleges and universities have been and should continue to be refuges of free speech and diversity of thought. All this political violence is the result of our great American culture of hate. And it’s morally abhorrent, regardless of who inflicts it and why. I oppose the death penalty. I oppose violence. I cannot in good conscience support anyone who believes that this – or any – murder will make anything better. To that point, I fear that this murder will only embolden those who look for any excuse to wield the power of government to crack down on political opponents. The FCC Chair’s blatantly political attempt to silence Jimmy Kimmel has only exacerbated these concerns. Regardless of how you feel about Kimmel or what he said, the First Amendment clearly restricts the government from infringing upon the freedom of speech. It does not only apply to speech that you agree with. The assassination of Charlie Kirk risks bringing retaliation towards people who will have committed no crime other than legally and peacefully expressing their opposition to the actions and policies of the government – ironically, the very principles of free speech that Charlie Kirk promoted to his final breath. These are dangerous and frightening times for all Americans, regardless of political party or ideology, and it is fair to feel helpless to stop it. But all of us can do a better job of addressing this crisis of hate. We are too quick to write off those who we disagree with and toss them into a pile of people we view as irredeemable. But the only irredeemable people among us are those who would condone violence and injustice as a means of addressing our differences. Those numbers are growing, but they are not a majority. Distinguishing between those that offend us and those that threaten us takes hard work and uncomfortable conversations, but that is a price we must be willing to pay if we ever want peace. I don’t expect some sort of magical moment of coming together in the near future. The process of healing and repairing our deep cultural divisions will take years and likely decades, and the actions of our leaders will likely continue to undermine the process. But rather than looking to leaders who posit that we should hate our opponents, we should look to the example of Erika Kirk and her forgiveness of the man who killed her husband. If she is capable of such grace in the aftermath of this atrocity, certainly we should be capable of trying to heal the wounds of this divided nation. If you’re feeling helpless, I challenge you to look to your own heart and ask: Am I doing everything I can to build more bridges than I burn? Jesse Saywell – Director of the Anselmian Abbey Players

