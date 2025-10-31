The irony of political violence: a conversation about frogs

On October the 18th, I and two other friends attended the No Kings protests in Concord, New Hampshire. It was my first actual protest, so I was intrigued to attend. I had attempted to attend the previous No Kings Day in Boston but was unable to attend; as one could tell, I was ready to go do my part this time around. We drove to Concord, and I walked to the New Hampshire State House with my cardboard sign that read “boo you stink!” on the front in Expo marker. I enjoyed the protest, saw many people I didn’t expect to see and enjoyed myself. Yet, there was one group that I can’t stop thinking about. Frogs…

As many people know, Frogs had been a staple symbol among the No Kings Rally-goers who attended that day. According to the New York Times, there were many blow-up animals and figures that attended; not just frogs. However, the story behind the frogs is something different, and the more I consider the reason that so many people were dressed in blow-up frog costumes, the more I realized the irony of the whole thing.

The story is linked to the recent militarization of Portland, Oregon. President Trump used national guard troops and ICE agents to suppress the people in Portland; naturally, they were met by counter protest in the most proper Portland-proper way. Men and women dressed like animals and unicorns, there were carols outside the ICE facilities by choirs made up of old churchgoers, there were folk rock singers and, of course, people dancing in the streets. One could say the counter protest looked more like the traditional raves that the West Coast is known for. One of those dancers was a man dressed in a blow-up frog costume, who many on social media now know by the name of “Frog Man.”

Naturally, the U.S. government responded to peaceful protestors dancing the Macarena outside an ICE facility in the only way they knew how: suppression. Peaceful protestors clashed with ICE agents and National Guard troops in the streets of Portland for exercising their right to protest the actions taken by their government to militarize their home. However, most don’t know the extent until they see what happened, especially to Frog Man. He and others were beaten to the ground by ICE agents, and while on the ground, pepper sprayed in the fans of their blow-up costumes, rendering them unable to breathe. Frog Man had it the worst, being beaten, gassed in his frog costume, to then only be beaten further. He has recovered, but the American people noticed his pain.

Naturally, the people used the image of a frog beaten in the streets of Portland and rolled with it. Protestors for the recent No Kings Protest came with thousands of blow-up frog costumes. Some referred to it as standing with their friend Toad; in reference to “Frog and Toad.” However, these costumes I believe have a message that no one is considering: a message of change. The frog is a symbol for change and evolution, growing from its tadpole stage to the adult frog stage. That is one of the prime examples of evolution and the cycle of change that all life experiences. The frog also represents a change in character. It is a symbol for climate activism, a symbol of friendship (i.e. Frog and Toad), and even character growth (princes who turn back into frogs after realizing the error of their ways).

It’s even more ironic when you consider the Government suppression of those wearing frog costumes. There is a hidden message therein: the government doesn’t want change to come. They would rather suppress change than allow the human to advocate against the actions taken by this government. It shows the hypocrisy that the Republican majority stands upon and calls a platform: that if you protest the cruel treatment of your fellow citizens, you are a terrorist. If you are anti-fascism, then you are “antifa.” The distinction must be made: Antifa is a movement against fascism and authoritarian governments; not a gang of criminals who only care about inciting riots and looting stores. But the American government doesn’t acknowledge it. They refer to all people against their interests as against America, which couldn’t be further from the truth.

The protest I attended had people singing America the Beautiful. It had protestors waving the American flag as a symbol of their patriotism. There was a clear message of hope: that we can make it through this period of authoritarianism as a nation as long as we stick together and protect our neighbors. The Republicans are referring to these protests as “hate America” protests. I wish that they actually attended these events, because I saw the exact opposite. I saw Americans standing for the country they love, fighting against those with the interest of taking it away from them. I saw Republicans afraid to lose their freedoms of speech join with Democrats afraid of losing their freedom of expression. I am so glad that I attended these protests, because they were anything but hateful. They were a symbol of our strength and resolve to fight for the America we want to keep; one that allows us the right to our dreams as its citizens. I am glad I went to No Kings Day; I am more American for doing so. And additionally, I have a better understanding of Frogs: The animal of change.