Kansas City Chiefs sought to make history – then in flew the Eagles

Super Sunday 2025, a bright evening of promise for an extraordinary game of pro football. February 9th would be the day the city of brotherly love would kick the boys from Kansas City out of New Orleans with a not so brotherly shove. In the 59th coming of super sunday the battlelines were clearly drawn, both teams seemed to have a youthful enthusiasm though the eagles seemed a bit more anxious and grim as they were the same Eagles who lost to the Chiefs on a game winning field goal a few years ago in Super Bowl 57. The 65,719 in attendance at the SuperDome in New Orleans and the 127.7 million tuning in on their televisions across the nation would see a dominant Philadelphia 40-22 win over the Chiefs who were trying to win their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl which was never accomplished before

In the opening minutes it seemed the eagles could read the KC defense like a seasoned and experienced team as they outfought, outsmarted, and outright handled the feared defense. Super Bowl history suggests that the team who scores first wins the game, it had happened in a few of the previous Super Bowls and the Eagles capitalized on that test very quickly when Eagles put together a 7 play 69 yard touchdown drive including a 20 yard pass from Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert. Hurts took the ball himself into the endzone on a yard QB sneak. They gained an early 7-0, soon a 10-0 lead, then 17-0, 24-0, The eagles kept adding onto their lead, seemingly with ease and no mercy. With every point they scored, the quieter the KC bench and their fans became, thoughts of Tom Brady’s 28-3 comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 danced in the minds of the players and fans of both teams, with KC hoping a comeback like that would happen and Philly hoping it wouldn’t happen. By halftime

the eagles racked up 24 unanswered points leaving KC in a state of shock. The halftime show was performed by Kendrick Lamar and Samuel L. Jackson dressed as Uncle Sam. When the 3rd quarter began, the Eagles returned to the field with an over-inflated confidence. Philly picked up right where they left off adding to their insurmountable lead, they were not looking back. The score went from 24-0, 27-0, 34-0, 37-0, then 40-0. Eagles fans were in awe of this high octane offense, they knew they had the Super Bowl locked away, there was no way KC could come back down 40 points. Kansas City ended up scoring 22 points but all it did was make the game closer on the record than it had been on the field. Most fans at this point of the game were changing the channel because the game was nowhere near a close one. The game was so out of reach most Philly starters were taken out and the backups were put in though that’s where KC started scoring some points. KC’s offense wasn’t as impressive, though there were some good individual performances. Though the chiefs are an experienced football team, their achilles heel became very apparent in the harsh light of a championship game. As the final minute ticked away accolades rained down on the field, not only for the superstars but the team as a whole. Philly finally got their revenge for the heartbreaking loss KC gave them a few years ago with absolute domination and experience. This wasn’t just a victory for the Eagles, but a victory for the city of Philadelphia Pennsylvania.