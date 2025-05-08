2025 NFL draft leaves fans shocked, Patriots supporters excited

The NFL has come and gone in a flash again. The 90th edition of the draft was filled with surprises and letdowns, with some fans disappointed their team drafted this player and some fans shocked their team drafted that player. The draft lasted 2 days going from April 24th to the 26th. This year the draft was held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, home of the Packers. The Patriots of New England who finished with a 3-14 record went 4th in the draft. The Jaguars of Jacksonville and the Titans of Tennessee, the Browns of Cleveland, and the Giants of New York who were tied for the worst record in the league last year where they all finished with 3-14 records, were the first number of teams to go in the first round of the draft. The Titans drafted Cam Ward, a QB from Miami University with the 1st overall pick. With the 2nd overall pick, the Jags got Travis Hunter, a CB/WR from Colorado, and the Giants for Abdul Carter, a DE from Penn State for the 3rd overall pick. With the 4th pick the Patriots got Will Campbell, an OT from LSU. And for the 5th overall, the Browns got Mason Graham, a DT from Michigan. The best 5 players in the draft class were off the board now. Patriots fans are hopefully excited that their new OT can help protect QB Drake Maye from finishing with another bad record.

While the draft was going on, a lot of picks got prank calls from people posing as front office staff. Shedeur Sanders was one of the notable picks to get a call. On the 2nd day of the draft, the son of Atlanta Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich, Jax who was with one his friends posed as the New Orleans Saints. The Browns ended up drafting him later on. The NFL fined Jeff and the team while Jax will certainly be getting a stern talk from mom and dad. For the first time in

the regular NFL draft era, all teams started with their original selections in the first round, though the Houston Texans and the LA Rams ended up trading out of the 1st round after the draft had commenced. The very last pick in the draft was Kobee Minor, a DB from memphis. He was the 257th pick giving him the “Mr Irrelevant” name, given to the player who is the very last pick in the draft. The Patriots were of the teams who made the most selections in the draft with 11 overall, and the Falcons, Vikings, and Commanders were all tied with the fewest selections with 5. The college with the most players drafted was Ohio State with 14 and Boise State was one of the MANY colleges with only 2 players from there that were drafted.

Usually most people turn off their TV or switch the channel after at least the first few picks because most fans are always interested in the picks with the most hype around them. With the prank calls and the drama that surrounded them, this year’s draft was actually pretty interesting. The fans of all 32 teams are surely excited to see what the new players can do for their new teams, especially the teams who didn’t do so well last year. The fans of winning teams are surely excited to see what these players can do, hoping they can make their team even stronger. The fans of the teams with the top pick are hoping that their new star rookie will be able to prove himself this coming season.