Race to the World Series heats up

The MLB playoffs started last week, and it seems to be progressing unlike how many expected it. The World Series is set to start October 24th, and there are currently eight teams in a close race for a spot in the championship. In the first round of the playoffs, multiple teams that were expected to go far were eliminated – leading to a somewhat unique second round. The first round of the American League playoffs started with the Detroit Tigers playing the Cleveland Guardians. While the first game was a close 2-1 victory for the Tigers, the second game had the Guardians score five runs in the eighth inning to make the Game 2 score 6-1. The third game was tense, with both teams seemingly evenly matched. The game was close until the 6th and 7th innings, where the Tigers were able to finalize the score at 6-3, letting the Tigers move on to the second round of the playoffs. The other American League Wild Card match showcased the Red Sox and Yankees rivalry. Once again, the matchup was very close all the way until Game 3. The Red Sox took Game 1 3-1, and the Yankees won Game 2 4-3. Game 3 was much less close, however, with the Yankees scoring all 4 runs of the game in the 4th inning. Two runs were scored from a fielding error by Red Sox first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, and the Sox were never able to recover. In the second round of the American League, the Seattle Mariners are currently facing off against the Tigers, and Seattle is leading the series 2-1, with an especially high score of 8-4 in Game 3. On the other side of the American League, the Yankees are playing the Blue Jays, and Toronto is also leading 2-1, with very lopsided scores on both sides. Game 1 had Toronto win 10-1, and Game 2 had another Toronto win 13-7. The Yankees started to pick up some steam in Game 3, and they took the win with a score of 9-6. The winner of each series will play for the AL spot in the World Series. In the National League, the Wild Card matches were played between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers had an easy series against the Reds, taking two games in a row to secure a second-round spot. Each game was a blowout, with the Dodgers winning Game 1 10-5 and Game 2 8-4. This week, they are against the Philadelphia Phillies and are currently also leading the series 2-0 – albeit with much closer scores in this series. The other National League Wild Card round had the Cubs beat the Padres 2-1. The Cubs took a Game 1 victory, and the Padres won Game 2, so Game 3 had a lot on the line. The Cubs took an early lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning, and the Padres were never able to catch up. This week, the Cubs are in the middle of a series against the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Brewers are currently winning 2-0. Both games had high scores from Milwaukee, and the Cubs could not put up enough runs to have a chance. Both series are not over yet, as the Cubs and the Phillies still have a chance to mount a comeback. The third round of the playoffs is set to start October 12, and the World Series will start October 24.

