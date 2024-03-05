The student news site of Saint Anselm College

Accessibility, fair treatment key platforms for Timberlake, Hanna campaign

Jordan Tavares, Sports Editor
March 5, 2024

A major element of Molly Timberlake and  Michale Hanna’s campaigns is the idea of more accessibility for the campus overall. They have campaigned on a number of accessibility initiatives, including phone taps into dorms and mobility solutions.

However, some of the ticket’s ideas could be costly as the college prepares to enforce potential budget cuts.

“We both have connections to people in the administration, and that would be something that we want to discuss with them first. Because obviously, the budget is gonna run through administration,” Hanna said.

Timberlake also noted the importance of collaborating with the administration to ensure that their ideas are fiscally feasible. She emphasized that handling and understanding the budget cuts would be key to creating change on campus.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would say expanding diversity and more accessibility on campus is definitely a number one priority, especially because this campus is on the hill, and it’s just important that everyone on campus feels the same as everyone else,” Timberlake added.
