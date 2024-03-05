Candidates tackle budget cuts and campus changes

Change has been a common theme on campus over the past 6 months. From retirements of key members of the community, to budget cuts causing a change in the Core Curriculum, the idea of these new realities were a focal point for each candidate. When asked about changes for the campus, each ticket provided insightful reasoning for what can be done, whether it be for student culture or physical changes.

Molly Timberlake and Michael Hanna focused on reform. Hana called himself a “reformer.” Timberlake said that the SGA and its subcommittees, when working cohesively, can enact significant changes to the college culture and campus overall. “We think it’s really important to work with student government and the various subcommittees and leaders on this campus to enact real change and active communication and active listening to really work for the student body because these are really important. We’re constantly listening and engaging with the student body and really working with them to make those plans happen,” she said.

Hanna continued to emphasize that his reformer ideals are at the core of his reason to run in the race. “I really wanted to expand the e-board. I want delegates from our campus ministry, the Multicultural Center ought to be sitting in the Senate when we’re meeting so that when the President of the Senate says ‘what’s new’, we actually have people giving reports and that’s very important. We need students’ voices to be heard,” he said.

As for the incumbents, Salvatore Parent and Diego Benites, upon their inauguration, noticed direct change needed to happen immediately when it comes to the culture within SGA.

Parent elaborated on his and Benties’s success in creating a collaborative culture, rather than just putting resolutions forth as demands. “It [the changes in SGA] can be seen in our administration. There were many who received the resolution on a desk. I was trying to have a conversation with them to start enacting real change that could possibly happen.

“One of the biggest changes from our perspective was to get our student government members out into the community making those connections. With administration, namely with our welfare committee, with our room and board committee, and with our academic committee. Those three committees have done so much work this year and have fostered such fantastic connections with administration,” he said.

Aidan Carroll, on behalf of himself and William Dervin, said that adding another senator to each class council can help expand student input and combat the various changes on campus. “With five members, you’d be able to, I believe, accomplish a lot more because there’s more ideas and that’s my number one I’m going to focus on,” he said. Carroll also reminded the audience that his administration lacked SGA experience, labeling them as “outsiders,” which has been a driving force for their campaign.