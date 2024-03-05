Carroll, Dervin say lack of SGA experience is their secret strength

Aidan Carroll took the first question of the question-and-answer segment on behalf of his ticket, as his running mate was unable to attend due to a work conflict. As SGA outsiders, Carroll and Dervin present themselves as a ticket that is full of fresh ideas without any prior biases or prejudices of student government.

Carroll explained how his passion for coin and jewelry exchanging, which has developed into a business venture, gives him a business-like leadership style that he will bring to SGA. “I definitely say my leadership style is business-like,” he said.

However, he also underscored the importance of being a leader in connection with the people. “It’s important as a leader to talk to people and really find out what they’re about.”

His running mate, William Dervin, has served as the Treasurer of the Classics Society during his time at the college. “He was a leader of the Classics Society for a while and he brought great leadership,” Carroll said on his behalf.

Carroll and Dervin aim to use their fresh faces and new presence in SGA to take it in a direction that will benefit the student body in ways that sitting members cannot.