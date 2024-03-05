Discord between student leadership group, SGA ushers in new ideas on collaborative efforts

Zachary Castro ’24, Director of the Campus Activities Board, called on the candidates to address how they would improve collaboration between SGA and other leadership groups.

He explained that previous administrations had more communication with CAB, but voiced his opinion that this has not been the case this year. “I think it’s crucial, and I haven’t really had a lot of support in that area this year. I want to ask all three tickets to address how they’re going to be more involved in student activities,” Castro said.

“I apologize if we weren’t as communicative as the previous administration. But you guys have still done a fantastic job, and we praise you constantly throughout the school year,” Benites said. He continued to express his view that CAB has solid financial resources and that, since the group was doing well, attention was diverted elsewhere.

“We saw that we needed to put more action into our welfare committee, our room and board committee and our academic committee, and we’ve done that all through this year. I apologize if you do feel left out to dry but we just know that it came from a background of utmost confidence in you and your Campus Activities Board Executive Board,” Parent added.

Story continues below advertisement

Timberlake sympathized with Castro’s question, saying “I can attest to how hard it can be in a specific role and feeling like you don’t necessarily have much support. I can absolutely attest to that.”

Timberlake mentioned the importance of organization within the trinity of SGA, CAB, and SEAL. She continued “it’s so important to just have a checklist. How are you doing? What do you need from us? Because that is so important, because we are working with students, and it’s important to give your students as well.

Hanna’s response harked on the idea that the student body president and vice president should “walk alongside organizations.” Hanna continued saying “Whether that’s you need x, we provide y or simply you send somebody to your organization to stand on this committee. We believe that the relationship between the student government and closing organizations is most important. We want to walk alongside you, not in front of you.”

Carrol responded in agreement with his opponents that there should be a lockstep movement between SGA, SEAL, and CAB. He also went on to propose the idea of expanding the E-board and having representatives from different clubs be in it as well. An idea similar to a proposal Hanna and Timberlake thought of and mentioned in their speeches