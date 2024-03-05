Parent & Benites look to capitalize on administrative connections if re-elected

The incumbent SGA president and vice president, Salvatore Parent and Diego Benites, seek to capitalize on their successes from their term in office. In their respective speeches, the two reflected on their success in office and a shared desire to continue their momentum into a second term.

When asked how they would transform their experiences into new initiatives, they emphasized the importance of utilizing their new connections.

“We’ve had a lot of really meaningful connection with administration. I think Dean Finn said it best in our last meeting when she said ‘you guys are known by everyone in this building. You guys are known as my SGA guys.’ So when people hear our names, see our phone calls, read our emails, they know to act on them immediately. So whether it comes for us promoting more programming with men of color, women of color, Multicultural Student coalition, if we need any backing from administration for any of that at all, it would be fairly easy,” he said.

“Now that we’ve actually gone through that transition into office, we know exactly what our goals are. That’s when we can actually keep this momentum going and institute effective change,” Benites added.

“Whether that be keep pushing for major accessibility projects like a Dominic Hall ramp, which hopefully will be installed sometime during the summer, or working with the ARCand seeing what type of accommodations someone can see through like academic needs. To just keep on building more and more on that and seeing where to help and make this college great for all students and help make the student experience here even better than it already is,” he said.