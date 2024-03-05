Timberlake, Hanna say accessibility, fair treatment are their main priorities

A major element of Molly Timberlake and Michael Hanna’s campaigns is the idea of more accessibility for the campus overall. However, many of the ticket’s ideas could be costly as the college prepares to enforce potential budget cuts.

“We both have connections to people in the administration, and that would be something that we want to discuss with them first. Because obviously, the budget is gonna run through administration,” Hanna said.

Timberlake also emphasized collaborating with the administration to make their initiatives fiscally feasible endeavors. She made it clear that handling and understanding the budget cuts would be a key component of making their vision for the Hilltop a reality.

Their two have proposed several projects, including phone taps into dorms and mobility solutions. “I would say expanding diversity and more accessibility on campus is definitely our number one priority, especially because this campus is on the hill, and it’s just important that everyone on campus feels the same as everyone else,” Timberlake said.