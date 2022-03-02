Student-run Delight Ministries empowers women through faith

As a first year student entering Saint Anselm College in 2020, student Jillian Barrett had an idea: to start up a group focused on women’s faith and spirituality. Barrett had heard of a national organization called ‘Delight Ministries’ and sought to create a chapter herself. With only one semester completed in her first year of college by spring of 2021, Barrett worked with the Office of Campus Ministry and created the first ever chapter of Delight Ministries at Saint Anselm College. Now, the chapter has reached out to and worked with many women on-campus, sometimes seeing as many as twenty eight women at one meeting as was the case on a September 26 meeting last fall.

According to the Delight Ministries website, the mission of the organization is: “to invite college women into Christ-centered communities that fosters vulnerability and transforms stories.” The organization, founded at Belmont University in 2012 by MacKenzie Wilson and Mackenzie Baker, seeks to create a “Jesus option on Every College Campus.” Today, there are 205 chapters on college campuses around the nation. Saint Anselm College was the first chapter started in the state of New Hampshire and one of the only chapters in New England.

According to Barrett, each meeting is focused on a Bible study book created by the Delight Ministries headquarters used “as a guide to our dialogue about the readings and what they mean for our own lives.” The Bible study book is usually purchased at meetings, although members do not need to purchase a book to attend.

Second-year student Concetta Archambault is a regular member of the Delight chapter on-campus. For Archambault, Delight serves as an important part of her week. “Delight has been such a beacon of life in my life. Every meeting, I always leave with my heart full of joy and renewed motivation to become a better child of God.”

Barrett felt similar about the impact of the chapter on-campus. “Delight Ministries was a big step in faith for me and encouraged me to lean on my faith in a God that can do big things. It has given me the opportunity to lead and share my faith and has held me accountable in my walk with God.”

According to Barrett, Delight provides a forum for different denominations of Christians to collaborate and learn from each other. “Campus Ministry does a great job in creating Catholic programming for students, but what I love most about Delight is how different denominations come together and connect in their shared love for Jesus.”

Archambault agreed and expressed the transformation she experienced in her own life. “Delight has provided me with so many beautiful things. Delight allows me to see Jesus through so many different perspectives and appreciate him in all his goodness.”

When asked what keeps them coming back every week, Barrett and Archambault differed. Archambault commented: “My favorite part of Delight is the laughter. Laughter attracts joy, releases negativity, and leads to miraculous revelations.” Barrett, on the other hand, focused on the vulnerability of the group. “Each week, I can be vulnerable and authentic with the understanding that I am in a room full of women who love me and care about me. It has allowed me to connect deeply with the people on our campus because we are able to share such significant and honest conversations.”

Women interested in joining the Saint Anselm College chapter of Delight Ministries can follow the Instagram account, @delight_saintanselm, or check out the chapter’s website. Women can also join the ministry at their weekly Monday night meetings at 6:30pm in the Lower Church. Barrett wants women around campus to know that if they are interested in joining, please join. “When I say that we are a judgment-free zone, I mean it. Jesus wants your heart and we want to show his unconditional love to you.”

Archambault expressed the same. “It is never too late to join. I know it can be intimidating starting something new but I can promise that it will be worth it. We welcome you with open arms.”