Monks extend Benedictine hospitality to students at game night

The monks of Saint Anselm College are a very integral part of campus life. They do everything from teaching classes to running the art center to even calling out the numbers at CABingo. There is no doubt that the monks play a vital role in the school community, but how are students able to better connect with the monastic community?

On March 22nd, monks and students gathered in the Jean Student Center to play games together. “I think there were ten or eleven monks, including the abbot. The students were a lively and engaged group. We played a number of games—Pictionary, ping pong, pool, Uno, and the Catholic Card Game (my personal favorite),” explained Brother George Rumley. This was an opportunity for students who may not have had a religious upbringing to experience and converse with members of our monastic community. Madeline Butler, class of ‘24, says, “I think it was really cool to have a monk as a teacher. I’ve never really been religious in my life, so it was interesting to learn about how the monks live”. Butler goes on to say, “strangely, starting class off with a prayer was the highlight of my day with my professor, Father Jerome”.

Many students arrive at college without any previous knowledge of monastic living; however, the monks on campus are some of the most welcoming people you may ever meet. It is through their teachings of compassion and hospitality, that they open their doors to new students every year, allowing them to share their beautiful home on the Hilltop.

Renee Suhocki, class of ‘22, comments on living on campus with monks when she says, “They’re just a group of ordinary men praying, teaching, going to school and working on campus just like you and me, they just also happen to wear black robes while they do it”.

One reason that a lot of students use in defense of not conversing with monks is, ‘I’ve never been religious’. However, the monks on campus want to get to know the students, no matter their religious beliefs. Many members of our monastic community want to provide life advice to students and not force their ideals onto them. Brother George Rumley explains, “If nothing else, perhaps the peculiarity of our life can prompt others to wonder if maybe there is more to this life than society’s rat race, maybe even a God who loves us after all”.

Suhocki says, “I would encourage anyone reading to not be intimidated by what you may not know or understand. If there’s a monk you have been wanting to say hi to, or you keep running into then I would encourage you to say hello”. She continues to say, “They want to get to know you and make Saint Anselm College feel like home for you too”.