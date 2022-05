On Apr. 8, the Seacoast West African Dance and Drum group visited the Hilltop for a special performance as part of Francophonie month. The event also featured a selection of food from the French-speaking world. This event was also sponsored by the Diversity and Inclusion Innovation Fund, and, in the words of French Professor Emilie Talpin, “It’s all about celebrating the diversity of French culture.”

Gallery | 3 Photos All photos courtesy/Jake LaMontagne Drummers Namory Keita and Seny Daffe perform at Apr. 8th concert