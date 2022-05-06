Photo spotlight: Class of 2022 pinning

Jason Kolnos, Saint Anselm Director of Social Media|May 6, 2022
2021-2022
Women’s lacrosse finishes season with high hopes for next year
What’s wrong with baseballs in 2022?
Celtics and Bucks series tied 1-1 in the conference semifinals
Yale historian examines grace, free will debate at Anselm lecture
Students speak their minds at first ‘Synod on Synodality’
TEDA Visibility Day celebrates campus’s LGBTQ+ community
Seniors celebrate the end of their time on the Hilltop in style
Annual sonnet marathon draws crowd to honor Bard’s 458th
Long Live the King: A Defense of Monarchy
The future of Republican politics already has spoken at NHIOP
