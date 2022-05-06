Seniors celebrate the end of their time on the Hilltop in style

Saint Anselm College is considered a second home to students from all over the country. There are multiple traditions that take place throughout the year for students such as Christmas Feast, Picnic, Derby Day, and so much more. However, as seniors prepare to wave goodbye to the Hilltop, Saint Anselm College makes sure to send them off properly.

In the previous semester, seniors were treated to a semi-formal casino night. Danielle Abdennour, class of ‘22 says, “we dressed up in semi-formal attire and had the opportunity to play a variety of casino games, with an available bar for anyone 21.” She goes on to explain that there are two other events in the spring semester which include the senior formal and the boat cruise. She also states that there are other informal events such as a senior pub crawl that takes place in downtown Manchester.

As Connor Page, class of ‘22 simply puts it, “Senior Formal is just prom, but everyone is over 21”. This celebration takes place at Davison Hall where seniors gather to dance together and reminisce on their time at the college. Abdennour explains, “When students first entered for check-in, the Davidson hallway entrance was lined with trees strung with lights, leading to the main dining area. After check-in, it was time for cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres, which then led to dinner being served at 7:30, followed by dessert and dancing”. She continues by recounting the beauty of the event and how grateful she was to attend Saint Anselm College.

The boat cruise is yet another senior event that will take place at the beginning of May. The college provides transportation for the seniors to travel to Boston and board a boat with dinner and dancing. This celebration acts as one of the final events for seniors, to celebrate their accomplishments and to begin to say goodbye to their classmates. Page explains the event by saying, “It’s similar to senior formal; however, it takes place on Lake Winnipesaukee”. As the seniors gather together in their last few weeks on campus, they have begun their goodbyes.

The Saint Anselm class of 2022 transitions from college to the real world, a new class will soon be entering their final year on the hilltop. Throughout the hours studying for finals, dinners at Davison Hall, and walks around Alumni Quad seniors become emotional as they are yet again saying goodbye to their home. “My advice would be to never let anyone tell you that you cannot do something. When something seems impossible, keep working towards it, as you just might surprise yourself.” Says Abdennour, “Keep pushing towards that internship, grad school opportunity, or research project, even when it seems difficult, and the road appears long.” Reminding us all that no matter how difficult the tests are or how long of a walk to it is to the NHIOP, we will always have a home on the Hilltop.