Multicultural celebration showcases diversity on campus

Multicultural Day is an annual Family Weekend event. While the previous year due to rain, Multicultural Day was held indoors in the Carr Center, this year Multicultural day was held outside on JOA quad where a plethora of performances took place, along with music and activities brought by students and faculty alike and with an extensive spread of food from a variety of different cultures.

The event was held from 1:00 pm to 4:00pm and was an opportunity to bring students from different cultures together to celebrate their heritage. Wayne Currie, who is the head of the Multicultural Center was present at this event and called it “A day of celebration. It is a day for our college students to celebrate their culture. It is also a day for people to be exposed to the various cultures that we have on campus”

Many students were in attendance and took part in running the event. Members from the multicultural student coalition, the French club, the modern languages department and many more were part of the festivities. A student from the Multicultural Student Coalition said, “I appreciate how everyone comes together and shows off what they’re proud of from their own background and identity” (Anna Raley).

The department of modern Languages and Literatures had a large table containing different flags, instruments and mementos from different cultures that they teach. Another important part of this event was the resources it offered students. It is very important to the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures that students from every culture have access to resources that can help them truly thrive here at Saint Anselm college. Many of the tables present at this event had information about clubs and activities that are available for students in this department.

Professor Morgan Lynch of the MLL department discussed how important this day is for everyone involved. “It’s a good opportunity to share what we have as a campus, as a people, and as a population. People can see what we offer here as a department but also as a resource for our students.” Another large portion of this event circulated around the food that was present, with French Club’s crepes as just one example. Food from all different countries was served at the event.

On the docket for this event there was a mariachi band and a Brazilian Music and Dance group named Sinha Capoeira. This group is based in Boston and specializes in Brazilian Dance. The head and teacher of this group is named Mestre Chuvisquinho. He has been with this group for 25 years and is extremely dedicated to its growth.

In addition to all of these wonderful experiences, this event allowed students from all different cultures to come together and celebrate their history. Multicultural day is an occasion that allows students, professors, and families to come together and appreciate the culture of their fellow Anselmians.