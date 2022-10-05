Spooky season is upon us, bring on the Halloween short stories

The Crier is thrilled to announce our first ever Spooky Short Story contest! As the days count down

till Halloween, we want to hear your most spine-chilling, ghostly entertaining tales. Send us your short story, roughly 500 words, and we will publish it in our Halloween issue later this month.

After all the stories are in, we will send a poll to the student body and see which is the best. The story

that recieves the most votes merits the author a $25 Amazon gift card.

Let your imagination soar! In the past we’ve published letters from vampires, short horror tales, and more. We are excited to read all submissions that come our way! A few guidlines to keep in mind

– Final stories must be completely original content with a 500 word limit

– All stories should be emailed to the Crier by October 15, include your name and a title

– Optional, but consider adding a photo or illustration too

Please reach out with any questions, let the competition begin!