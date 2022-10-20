My Companion, Death

How did it all come to this? I’m trekking through the woods with my best friend Elaine. We are going to bury another friend. I think I’m cursed, destined to be surrounded by death. My parents and younger brother all died in a fire 8 years ago, leaving me alone in the world at 10 years old. “This was supposed to be the best year ever!” exclaimed Elaine. “We were supposed to go to parties, pick out our prom dresses, create elaborate schemes to make guys fall in love with us, and not bury our entire friend group!” she continues. Tears are now falling down her face. I am not as distraught as Elaine about this, probably because death and I have been companions for a while, but I am still saddened because I finally got to stay at home for more than two years, and I have been friends with Katrina, Mia, Hannah, and Elaine for four years now. We finally get a couple of miles into the woods and Elaine stops us.

“This is a good spot to start digging.” she says. So, we start to dig. She is still crying, which is now making me cry. You would think we were crying about our friend right now, but I know we are both crying because we’re both wondering which of the two of us is next. Once the hole is deep enough, we put Hannah’s body into the grave. A gust of wind comes through, and I hear a whisper.

Elaine is so annoying she won’t stop.

She’s mourning her friend. No. Our friend that just died of course she’s going to cry.

Her wailing will wake up everyone and know what happened. You know deep down Elaine killed Hannah. Did she? I can’t remember all I remember is finding Hannah with Elaine. She was nailed to a tree and the note written in her blood said: Here is a girl who always cared more about herself than anyone else. Put her in the ground where she belongs and a word about this to the police then I will make sure you both die a painful and slow death that I can promise.

I walk over to the other side of the grave to give Elaine a hug. I take her shovel out of her hands and put my arms around her and she sobs into my shoulders.

___________________________________

What happened? She was alive a second ago? Why is she dead in the grave with Hannah? Why is her head a bloody mess? Why is the shovel next to me covered in blood?

She killed herself. Yeah, she killed herself. She couldn’t take it anymore, that’s what must have happened. Elaine and I would have been besties till the end, but I guess not, I’ll be together forever with my good ol companion death. I take some dirt from the pile and shovel it into the grave.