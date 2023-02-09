Grammys recap featuring Lizzo, Harry, Adele, and Jill Biden

In case you’re like me and forgot that this year’s Grammys were happening until way too late to watch them, here’s the SparkNotes

summary of the 65th Grammy Awards, held on Feb. 5th, 2023. Lizzo won a very well-deserved Record of the Year Award for “About Damn Time,” a song that many of us no doubt know from when it took over TikTok this summer.

Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” won Best Album. (Confession: I know this is really exciting for a lot of people but I simply don’t listen to Harry that often. Why is this album not about his house?)

Just like that, Bonnie Raitt won Song of the Year for “Just Like

That.” (Sorry.) As stated on the Grammy Awards website, the award for

Best New Artist goes to an artist whose music has recently “notably impacted the musical landscape.” Jazz singer Samara Joy took home

this award. Beyonce made history by winning her 31st and 32nd Grammys for Best R&B Song

(“Cuff It”) and Best Dance/Electronic Album (“RENAISSANCE.”) Kim Petras also made history by being the first transgender woman to win a Grammy. Petras and Sam Smith won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Unholy” (another TikTok favorite.) In a sweet gesture, Smith stepped aside to let Petras give the acceptance speech in honor of this.

Germaine Franco won Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for scoring new Disney favorite Encanto. She became the first woman of color to win in this category, marking another historic moment.

Other highlights of this year’s Grammys include Viola Davis becoming an EGOT and Adele winning Best Pop Solo Performance for keeping “Easy On Me” stuck in my head for months. I asked a friend who actually

watched the Sunday night ceremony for her thoughts, and she told me that Shania Twain was dressed like a mushroom, that Jill Biden was there for some reason, and that Chris Martin was wearing a beanie that “made him look like a Bitty Baby.” Who knows, maybe I’ll watch the Grammys next year.