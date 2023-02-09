Photo Spotlight: Blessing of the Hands

February 9, 2023
The sophomore class of nursing students had their hands blessed in the traditional ceremony that marks that start of students’ clinical career.
All photos courtesy of Saint Anselm College
2022-2023
Hawks look dominant on the court approaching NE-10 tournament
Saint Anselm women’s basketball heating up for final stretch of season
Bruins look to bounce back after their shaky stretch into the All-Star break
GOAT Tom Brady retires, again, after his historic seven Super Bowl career
Kyrie Irving traded to Mavericks, joins Luca Doncic in elite backcourt
Eagles, Chiefs to clash this Sunday in much anticipated Super Bowl LVII
Question on the Quad: favorite rom com?
Grammys recap featuring Lizzo, Harry, Adele, and Jill Biden
Il Mia Viaggio Italiano
February 9, 2023 CULTURE Page 11 Taylor Swift fans ask Ticketmaster, ‘Why you gotta be so mean?’
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Δ