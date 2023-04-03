Question on the quad: What did you do during spring break?

Noah Manuel ‘23: “I worked on my thesis over break, spent time with my friends and family back at home, and just relaxed!”

Jill Dorazio ‘24: “I went to Jacksonville, Florida to escape the New England cold and recover from midterm stress on the beach!”

Diego Benites ‘25: “I didn’t have much going on during spring break. I caught up on sleep, reading, tv shows, and homework. I also planned my transition into office and planned the upcoming class council elections.”

Elizabeth Lombardo ‘26: “Over break my dad and brother are driving up to NH and we’re going skiing and hanging out up here! They’re bringing my dad’s puppy and she’s going to see snow for the first time!”

Rylee Bradshaw ’25: “I’m studying abroad in Italy, so over my break I went to Barcelona Spain, Mykonos the Greek Island and Athens.”

Grace Trabucchi ’23: “Over spring break my friend and I went to visit our friend Brenna at Disney World! She is working there for the Disney College Program and it was a ton of fun.”