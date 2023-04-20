Question on the Quad: If you could only eat one food forever, what would you choose?

If I could eat only one food for the rest of my life it would have to be a New York bagel. Being from New York, they remind me of home, and on every holiday, my parents would go get bagels at the local bagel store to have for breakfast. My whole family would crowd around at the table to build their bagel and then we would sit together and talk. It became a tradition in my household so not only are NY bagels amazing, they are the center of some of my favorite family moments! Emma Skurka ’23

I’d probably choose Thanksgiving as my last one and only meal (turkeys, potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, etc). My reasoning is that the flavors are so varied for Thanksgiving food that I don’t think I’d ever get bored. Plus, cranberry sauce everyday sounds great! Noah Manuel ’23

If I could only have one meal for the rest of my life, it would be a clam strip plate with aside of fries and an Arnold Palmer to drink. I’d choose this because it’s a classic dish which I grew up with living in coastal Massachusetts, and because I’d have a perfect balance of saltiness and sweetness! Jaclyn Dziadose ’26

What immediately came to my mind for my one and only meal for the rest of my life was a BLT with a side of kettle chips and a tall glass of sweet tea—not the Pure Leaf y’all have up here, but authentic Southern sweet tea! That to me is a satisfying meal filled with good memories. Maggie Fanning ’24





If I only had one meal left to eat for the rest of my life it would definitely be something fromChick-fil-A. They have so many good options there. Plus, they use a lot of healthy ingredients so that would be good for me. Heather Lobley ’24

Oooh, that’s a tough one. If I had to choose one meal for the rest of my life though, I’d say burrito bowls. Since they’re delicious, pretty good for you, and you can mix up what you put in them! Sophia Faria ’26