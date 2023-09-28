The student news site of Saint Anselm College

The Saint Anselm Crier

Annual Geisel book sale brings community together

Mia Polston, Crier Staff
September 28, 2023
Courtesy/Mia Polston
Geisel Library’s annual Family Weekend book sale brings “unique energy” to the library for the weekend.

During Family Weekend even the quietest spots on the Hilltop, such as Geisel Library, are filled with excitement. This year marked the Library’s 33rd Annual Book Sale. The sale opened on Sept. 20th with a student preview and lasted through the end of Family Week end on Sept. 24.  

Melinda Malik, the library head  of reference, and Nicole Pennell,  from circulation, were thrilled  at the turnout for the sale. With  books, puzzles, games, and audio visual materials (VHS, DVD, and  CDs), all being sold for one or two dollars apiece, it’s hard not to  attract a diverse crowd of content  consumers, averaging “approxi mately 4500-5000 [items sold]  annually,” according to Malik and  Pennell. 

Regarding the history of the  annual book sale, Malik and Pen nell stated, “The first book sale  took place in 1989 with a single  table of books outside the library’s much year to year, you think the  prices would rise, but according  to Malik, “We keep our prices very  low because profit-making isn’t  our primary goal. We value the  importance of books as gateways  to human knowledge and our role  is to facilitate that process.”  

The sale’s profits are made all the more remarkable by the fact  that all the proceeds “go back to  the library to purchase additional  books and resources for the SAC  community,” according to Malik. 

While the book sale offered a large selection of literature, history, and theology books, there was something for everyone. Pennell’s favorite part of the book sale  is the “unique energy that starts building around the book sale that I look forward to. Students, staff,  faculty, and monastic members all  get excited to examine the books  that are in the sale each year and  see if they can find a treasure!  

“It is a wonderful experience to  see everyone searching through  the tables of books and finding books they will enjoy and some times helping their friends and col leagues find books they are looking  for as well. The annual book sale  is a community event that brings  everyone together. I’m glad to be  a part of it.” Malik’s favorite part  is “seeing the joy on people’s faces  when they find a book that they love and can bring home for a very  low price.” 

Saint Anselm College has a lot  to be grateful for in Geisel Library,  including all they do for the College community, as highlighted by  the excellence of the annual book  sale.
