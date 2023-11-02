Question on the Quad: What is your least favorite Halloween candy?

Ally Travers (’27 Nursing)

Tootsie Rolls are disgusting. I don’t like the texture; I don’t like the flavor. It’s just boring. I don’t like the Tootsie Pops either.”

Alli Cray (’27 Forensic Science)

“I don’t like Twizzlers because they’re disgusting. I don’t like the texture and they’re too chewy, and they’re just gross. I don’t like them at all. I hate the black Twizzlers.”

Liam Cronin (’27 Undeclared)

“I hate Whoppers. The texture is so weird, you bite into the top part and they’re smooth and flakey and then you get to the inside. It’s like coconut too. I hate coconut.”

JP Beirne (’26 American and Legal Studies)

“My least favorite Halloween candy is candy corns because it tastes like crayons. I don’t like the colors; it just seems like it shouldn’t be eaten.”

Sam Pila (’27 Criminal Justice)

“I don’t like Skittles. I prefer chocolate on Halloween to whatever Skittles are. My least favorite are the yellow ones.”

Ava Elliott (’25 Nursing)

“Probably Hershey’s. I’m not a big chocolate person. I like Reese’s but Hershey’s are too plain. I like milk chocolate the most, but white and dark chocolate are a no.”

Olivia Golemme and Colleen O’Neil (’26 Nursing)

“I hate candy corn. It’s dry! It doesn’t taste like marshmallows, I like marshmallows.”

“It’s so concentrated. It’s just straight corn syrup.”