New Geisel leadership upholds College’s traditions and mission

Geisel Library recently underwent a shift in its leadership, as John Dillon was promoted to Library Director and Melinda Malik was promoted to Assistant Director. Dillon and Malik have both been at Geisel for years and are well-prepared to step into their new roles.

Dr. Sheila Liotta, the Vice President of Academic Affairs, announced this change in an Oct. 4, 2023 email to the Saint Anselm community. She stated that Dillon has led “with skill and an affable demeanor through a time of considerable transition.”

Dillon has been at Saint Anselm College since 1996. He stated, “I have about 4 years of experience being Director of Geisel over the years (as Interim Director), and about 20 years of experience as Assistant Director to two excellent Directors and under several excellent Deans and Vice Presidents.” Going forward in his role as Library Director, Dillon said that he is “most looking forward to us reaching new levels of excellence in the wide variety of library services we provide.” These services include “facilities, collections, in-person & online services, and staffing.”

Dillon expressed his hopes for Geisel, stating “We want our services to be always improving, responsive, in honor of our traditions, supportive of the College’s mission and goals, and in ways that distinctly promote scholarship and help preserve our collections for generations to come.” Specific goals include: developing “distinctive collections across the disciplines,” considering new ways to showcase faculty and student scholarship, such as an Institutional Repository, and expanding the number of group study rooms.

Reflecting on the next few years, Dillon said that he hopes “we’ll especially succeed at promoting the value and preservation of print books, most especially their library use, by our community. Despite differences in need among the scholarly disciplines, nothing overall has really replaced the distinctive charm, utility, versatility and power of a print book to educate and inspire our students.”

Melinda Malik has been at the College since 2014 and previously served as the Head of Reference and Instructional Services and Head of Collection Development. Liotta stated, “she has planned, executed, and managed all reference and instructional services, and assisted with the development, management, evaluation, and promotion of collections.” As Assistant Director, Melinda will also continue to serve as Head of Reference and Instructional Services.

In her new position, Malik stated that she plans to “help lead the library through a strategic visioning process to explore our aspirations for the future of the library, and then create a plan to help us get there.” About the Reference and Instructional Services department, she said, “I’d like to revamp our research and instruction program,” and adjust for the ways that students and faculty conduct research “in this new post-COVID reality.” Malik said, “I’m looking forward to having more time to connect one-on-one with students, develop and enhance programs that support student learning, and help Geisel grow and change along with the college.”

Dillon and Malik addressed the unique challenges posed to Geisel by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dillon said, “The serious downsides included much less direct in-person interaction with all of our users for a while, especially students.” He described the “silver lining” of the situation, however, as “a much greater appreciation for the many simple human things that maybe we took somewhat for granted before.” Malik agreed with the challenges of less face-to-face interaction, and said, “Because my coworkers are simply wonderful people, figuring out how to operate an ‘in-person’ library during a pandemic was a challenge, but not impossible. Together we figured out the safest strategies to address any problems that arose.”

Another recent change the library has handled is the “new space needs created by the planned replacement of the Poisson building,” said Dillon. The library was able to successfully accommodate two new classrooms, five computer science faculty offices, two computer science labs, and an IT data server room. Malik added that these changes also included “the IT Helpdesk staff moving into offices behind the desk, rather than working remotely from Poisson.”

Dillon and Malik spoke about the most rewarding aspects of their jobs. Dillon said that he finds it gratifying to “see how community members, especially students, benefit from library services, whether it be improved study spaces, collections, research help, or one on one assistance from staff.” Malik also discussed how “incredibly rewarding” it is to work with students. She said, “Being present to witness how much they grow during their time here, working through challenges and celebrating successes, is a privilege.”

Malik also expressed appreciation for her coworkers, saying “My colleagues in the library and across campus engage me in continuous learning, challenge me to think beyond my point of view, and inspire me to be a better person.” Dillon described his colleagues as “models of selfless and thoughtful service.”

Dillon stated that in working at Geisel, “we stand on the shoulders of excellent staff who have gone before us, like librarian Judy Romein who, for example, was key in helping to inspire “Information Literacy” becoming a college-wide learning objective.” Dillon and Malik are part of a continuing legacy of excellent Geisel staff, and the college community congratulates them on their promotions.

Photos courtesy of Saint Anselm College