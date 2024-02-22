A closer look at Meelia Center’s annual Valentine’s Day dance

The Meelia Center held the annual Valentine’s Day Dance on Saturday Feb. 10, hosting individuals with intellectual and cognitive disabilities for dancing, crafts, and activities in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Gigi/Gabriela Goulet ’25, the Meelia Center Community Events Coordinator, said that her favorite part of the event is “the conversations that I get to have with guests and their caretakers. I was approached multiple times this year by caretakers who told me how much this event means to the guests that attend. I also had so many guests come up to me and tell me how much fun they were having and how much they look forward to this event every year.”

Natalie Hanlon ’24 volunteered as a DJ for the dance. She agreed with Goulet, saying, “This event is so special because I know the community looks forward to it every year and it’s great watching the joy on their faces as they dance

Phoebe Endslow ’24 also DJed the dance and said she had a “fantastic time.” She said, “Being able to provide an inclusive and uplifting atmosphere where everyone, from all walks of life, could come together and celebrate love was a really incredible experience”

Goulet has worked on this event for the past three years and reflected on her experiences: “I have learned a lot about how to make it as enjoyable as possible for our guests. For example, although we were limited due to COVID restrictions, I have learned a lot about the importance of having this event in person. My freshman year, we had the dance on zoom and although our guests still enjoyed it, the joy on their faces when we returned in person was immeasurable.”

The Valentine’s Day Dance is a beloved annual event that is an example of the Anselmian spirit of community. Goulet said that when the afternoon was over, “Most of [the guests] were already talking about next year’s dance, which really makes it clear how much they love this event!”

All photos Courtesy of Saint Anselm College!