Benedictine Heritage Week 2024: Abbey organ, beer, board games

This past week, Saint Anselm College celebrated one of it’s most cherished traditions. Benedictine Heritage Week gives Anselmians an inside look as to what the Benedictine tradition is about and how the monks on campus go about

their daily lives.

Throughout the week, in collaboration with various organizations including Campus Ministry and the Council on being Catholic and Benedictine, the Saint Anselm Abbey gave students memorable experiences that explored Benedictine culture and life.

The Abbey had various programs which included Br. Andrew giving an informative presentation on the organ used in the Abbey

Church. There was also a game night in the Jean Student Center which students had a great time at. The Saint Anselm Pub also got involved by having the Beer and Benedictines event. Benedictine Heritage Week is always a highlight of the academic year and it will remain one into the future.

On March 21, Beer and Benectines was held in the pub. Attendees got the chance to learn about the history of Benedictines’ role in making beer from Fr. Bernard Disco and Prof. Staley, as well as taste Benedictine-style beers.

All photos courtesy of Saint Anselm College