Easter and the enduring call to live the risen life of Christ

Holy Week focuses the attention of peoples everywhere on events that transpired 2,000 years ago that are compelling in themselves, but that also hold far deeper meaning for every Christian believer. Those of us engaged in Catholic higher education and the study of the faith should recognize the enduring importance of these days. At the heart of Holy Week is the celebration of the Triduum, the three days when the Church celebrates Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday, leading to the Easter Vigil. These days have the power to change our lives!

The Easter Vigil, when we gather in the darkness to kindle the new Easter fire and take from it a flame to ignite the Paschal Candle, is one of the most beautiful and meaningful moments of Holy Week. The flame always signals the new life that Christ offers us by means of his Resurrection. After three days in the tomb, Jesus of Nazareth rises up in power and glory. While his divine nature lives eternally, his human nature in the body born of Mary, died on the Cross atop Mount Calvary outside Jerusalem. But the Jesus of history rises and becomes the Risen Christ eternally! The Paschal Candle represents this at the Easter Vigil, on Easter Sunday morning, and throughout the “Great 50 Days,” when the Church celebrates the Resurrection in the flesh of her Lord and Savior.

The Easter candle is meant to be the most impressive candle in any church. Highly decorated, the celebrant of the Mass at the Easter Vigil, incises it with the symbols Alpha and Omega, the first and last letters of the Greek alphabet, to proclaim that Christ is the beginning and the end of all that is. The year, 2024, is cut into the wax of the candle, and five grains of incense are embedded as well to represent the five wounds Jesus suffered in his pierced hands, feet and side. When the candle is carried in procession inside the darkened church, its light begins to illumine the whole space as acolytes carry the flame to the people, who share the light from the single original source. When the Paschal Candle reaches the sanctuary, it is enthroned in a beautiful holder that is decorated with lilies and other flowers, then incensed and, finally, the Easter Exultet is chanted to proclaim the long series of events that unfold God’s plan of salvation – a plan that includes each one of us

Our baptism into Christ’s redemptive death and risen life gives us the opportunity for eternal life and everlasting happiness – and the responsibility to share the light that shines out from Christ. The light of faith. The light of truth. The light of love and hope. One vital way we Benedictines at Saint Anselm attempt to share that light is our involvement in all aspects of Saint Anselm College. From its administration each day to its long-term strategic goals, from the work of classroom instruction on the Hilltop to international and intercultural studies around the globe; from athletic activity of every kind to the life of the humanities and the arts; from the message of our publications to the focus of our homilies; from outreach to our New Hampshire neighbors to our alumni activities across the country. In all of this, we monks are privileged to collaborate with wonderful colleagues of our faculty, administration, and staff. We hope we contribute something valuable to them, for surely we learn from their talent, insight, perspectives, and wisdom. Our students provide us an immeasurable opportunity to learn with them and discover from them. But at the center of all this endeavor at Saint Anselm is the Lord, the Crucified and Risen One, whose said, “I AM the Light of the World.”

Like the beautiful Paschal Candle, Christ’s light is still searching, finding, and transforming our world one life at a time, radiant amid the darkness of human folly. Christ speaks truth. He grants forgiveness and reconciliation. He bestows mercy. He breathes his Spirit into us. He reveals the possibilities of human life and solidarity as brothers and sisters. We are not here, nor do we wish, to force the Catholic or Christian perspective on anyone – but we have every hope, and consider it our mission, to offer and share the Light at the heart of faith in Christ. We will continue to strive to have our faith hold a vital and vibrant place in the education we offer and the environment we share. Easter is a time for us to remember Christ who suffered and died for us, who rose up in power and glory and who comes to us with the pledge of light, life and love!

He has risen even as He promised! Alleluia! Alleluia! Alleluia!