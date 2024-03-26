Hack your job applications with AI, but keep it authentic

As many college students continue or start their search for summer internships or post-graduate jobs, it is important to understand the role AI plays in the job search – and how students can use it to their advantage.

Lauren Burrows, Director of the Career Development Center, explained how recruiters have been using AI for many years. Companies use Application Tracking Systems (ATS) to track resumes and cover letters, using the job description and other input to review application documents to determine if a candidate is a good fit.

This means that, even if you have a lot of experience and are qualified for the job, it is vitally important that your application is tailored to the keywords and parameters that ATS is programmed with.

“I always like to tell students that you will set yourself apart as you’re navigating the job search process if you’re using those keywords, if you’re really paying close attention to the job description and what they’re looking for,” Burrows said.

If a computer is the one screening an application to determine if it fits the qualifications, it reasons that using AI could help the applicant ensure that they check as many boxes as possible. Since keywords are so important for the ATS, it could be helpful to plug the job description into an AI software to help the applicant identify those keywords and make sure they stand out in their documents. Afterall, a computer knows how best to communicate with a computer.

However, Burrows explained that one of the potential dangers of using AI to write a resume or cover letter is if it is completely different from how you will present yourself in an interview or during the job. “I would always in every situation recommend that a student make sure that you’re maybe taking that framework, if you’re using Chat GPT, and putting it in words or language common to what you would use so that you’re always representing yourself in an accurate way,” she said.

It can be frustrating to think that a job application that you’re putting a lot of effort into may not be seen by a human recruiter because it is not ATS compliant. Students should consider how AI can help them in this process, whether it be identifying keywords or tracking sites for jobs that fit their qualifications.

As Burrows warns, students should not solely rely on AI to complete their job applications. Since employees of the Career Development Center know how ATS works, as well as many other useful suggestions, they are a great resource to ensure that job applications highlight your main skills in a way that will help you get through the ATS process and remain authentic.