Spring Weekend 2024

As the anticipation for Spring Weekend ramps up, students are likely wondering what changes around campus they can expect to see in just two weeks as the Campus Activities Board prepares for the event. CAB has been busy planning away, preparing for the biggest Spring Weekend yet.

The Chase Bryant concert will be taking the main stage in Sullivan arena on May 3rd, and will be one of two musical performances this Spring Weekend, the other being SAC’s very own, Fever Dog. This will be Fever Dog’s second Spring Weekend appearance.

Conor Beswick ‘26, Assistant Director of CAB Programming, said “Sullivan arena will look totally different than what students are used to. Chase will be performing on the side of the ice where the away team’s benches are. Spectators will either be in chairs on the floor or the seats where the hockey games are watched.”

Online, the layout for Sullivan arena when selecting one’s tickets has seating options in the bleachers, floor seats in the center-left and right sections, and two diagonal to stage seating sections as well.

During Spring Weekend 2023, CAB had activities and food trucks on the quad, as well as concerts by Sugah Rush and Fever Dog. Since 2023’s Spring Weekend was met with positive response from students, Beswick said that CAB was looking to use that as inspiration. He said, “We heard student feedback that a concert would be popular among the student body, so we decided to go all in on that. SGA [Student Government Association] will be hosting some usual Spring Weekend activities on Saturday.”

In 2022, the band Colony House performed for Spring Weekend, but attendance fell short. Student feedback was that the band was not well-known enough, and CAB took this into account when planning this year’s performance, with a bigger budget for a performer.

Saint Anselm College student body president, Salvatore Parent ’25, gave us a list of some activities for Saturday, May 4th. Students can look forward to: a Stark Brewing Co. food truck, a Cookie Monstah food truck, the Fever Dog performance, a knockout tournament with massive prizes, a dunk-tank, hungry-hungry hippos style inflatable game, and a cornhole tournament with massive prizes.

Parent added, “There are also some other things that are not yet finalized but might be coming to spring weekend as well. We are looking forward to an amazing spring weekend.”

Stark Brewing Company is located in Manchester and has great comfort food options such as Mac and Cheese, potato skins, tenders, burgers, and pizza on their regular menu. The Cookie Monstah has a wide variety of specialty cookies, along with classic favorites such as chocolate chunk, double chocolate, and oatmeal raisin. They also serve ice cream sandwiches, made with their very own cookies.

Spring Weekend 2024 seems like a great blend of indoor and outdoor activities, the weekend is shaping up to be filled with the Anselmian spirit. Let us hope for some great weather, and don’t forget to buy Chase Bryant tickets!



