College community prepares to welcome relatives for Family Weekend

Family Weekend quickly approaches, and students and staff prepare for parents to visit campus.

Jean Couture, Assistant Dean of Students and Director of Student Engagement and Leadership, stated, “Family Weekend is an opportunity for students to showcase how they’ve become involved in campus life and for family members to meet their roommates, friends, administrators, and staff they work with, their faculty, and the monks… Family Weekend is an opportunity to share their campus experience with their families…the Family Weekend Committee includes students, provides a leadership opportunity for students, and welcomes new members.”

The Abbey Players kick Family Weekend off with their Miscast Cabaret. The show is at 7:00 pm on Friday, September 27th. The term miscast means a role a person would not be able to otherwise perform due to race, age, etc. Abbey Players Cabaret tickets are available through the Dana Center.

Jesse Saywell, says, “The Abbey Players Family Weekend Cabaret is an exciting opportunity to showcase the talent of Saint Anselm students in an informal and fun environment. This year we’ll be presented a ‘Miscast’ theme where students will get to perform songs against their traditional ‘type’ casting.

Saturday, September 28th marks the first full day of Family Weekend. Starting at 9 am, the Dana Center will provide tables for welcoming and check-in. Here, people can also pick up any pre-ordered tickets, t-shirts, Fun Run information, and the weekend schedule that includes sports events, Dana Theatre shows, student club performances, and many other weekend events.

Also at the Dana Center will be Family Fun Run Registration (9:00 am to 9:45 am). The Family Fun Run starts at 10 am and leads through campus.

A Jazz Band student performance starts at 10:30 am in the Melucci Auditorium in the Jean Student Center.

At 11 am, in the McCready Event Space (Student Center), President Favazza will host a welcome with light refreshments and meeting members of the monastic community, faculty, administrators, as well as student representatives from various clubs and organizations.

Also at 11 am, the Saint A’s honors program will spotlight Student’s summer research outside of the event space.

In the main lobby of the Student Center, at 11 am, the Campus Rescue Team will be holding a free blood pressure screening for families. Feel free to stop by and say hello while checking your blood pressure.

In the Sullivan Ice Arena, open skating will be available from 11 am – 2 pm.

At 1 pm, the Chapel Art Center, directed by Fr. Iain MacLellan, O.S.B., will lead a brief guided tour of the current exhibition Collection Review, selections from the Permanent Collection, including recent acquisitions.

Also from 1 – 4 pm, The Classics Society will be hosting an Archaeology Dig. Equipment will be provided, but wear comfortable clothing and closed toe shoes. For more information, contact [email protected].

Mass will be held at 5:15 pm in the Abbey Church. All are welcome to join Saint Anselm College families from near and far in the Abbey. Church for the celebration of the Eucharist, the Choir will be performing at this Mass.

Wrapping up Saturday will be Peter Boie, performing “Magic for non-believers,” in the Dana Center at 8:30 pm. The Magician for Non-Believers show is about two things: astonishing magic and having a good time.

Welcome and check-in for Sunday, the 29th, starts at 7:30 am.

Sunday Brunch starts at 9:30 am and ends at 1:30 pm, in Davison Hall. Brunch does require the purchase of a ticket including current students. Brunch tickets may be purchased in advance or in the Davison Hall lobby on arrival Sunday morning. Children 8 and under will not be charged for their tickets. Saint Anselm College students are permitted to purchase only one brunch ticket with their meal plan in the Davison Hall Office.

Mass for Sunday will be held at 11 am in the Abbey Church. The Saint Anselm Choir will perform at the Mass.

GENERAL FAMILY WEEKEND INFORMATION:

Geisel Library is hosting its Annual Book Sale. The library’s annual book sale runs throughout Family Weekend and offers a wide selection of books. Stop by and browse through the vast assortment of books, there is something for everyone.

The Bookstore is open during Family Weekend (Roger & Francine Jean Student Center)

Friday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.