New hiking club charts course for outdoor experiences

New club just dropped! Actually, the Hiking and Outdoors Club was founded a year ago by Jake Strittmatter (class of 2027), just having its first birthday on October first when the club had its very first hike. Over the course of just a year, the club has completed four hikes, with two more planned for the fall semester. On October 19th, the Hiking Club will be collaborating with Outer Limits to organize a hike at White Cliff Overlook.

Following the clubs’ debut at Club Fair, the membership has increased from about 14 people to a whopping 94 people. Not only are the club’s dinners and meetings vibrant and fun, but the hikes are very successful with a high student turnout. The Hiking Club also often partners with Respect the Nest for campus cleanups and movie nights, and hosts tables at events like our Earth Day Celebration.

Jake Strittmatter, founder, president, and coordinator behind all of the Hiking Club’s events, is extremely passionate about the club and what he thinks it can do for other students, “I’ve noticed something about mental health with hiking… It’s open to everyone, it gives a better sense of community, not that our campus doesnt have that, but you don’t have to be in a sport or anything like that. You’ll be in a community that respects you, it is like multi a little, people respect you and don’t judge you at all.”

Haroula Tsolakidis, a good friend of Jake and mine who is a new staff member in the Intercultural Center, has been supporting Jake ever since she came to campus. She is enthusiastic and excited for Jake and what she knows the club can provide to our campus, “As a new member of staff, it was great to see Jake’s idea from concept to implementation. The SGA does a lot to encourage student clubs and involvement, but starting and leading a club is a big responsibility regardless. I’m so proud of Jake and everyone involved! The Hiking Club has so much to offer, especially encouraging members to learn more about our beautiful state. New Hampshire has so many scenic trails, not to mention the NH 48 and Mount Washington. Being out in nature can be a very meditative experience, and a possible boost to mental health. Besides, the students in the club are so friendly and it’s a great social outlet!”

While the club has not yet been approved by the Student Government Association, Jake has been working with SGA to ensure that the club is able to function while it is pending approval. Matthew Carges, SGA Secretary of Club Affairs, has been extremely gracious and incredible to work with. Matthew shared his report on the status of the club and what the process of approving it has looked like: ”Over the past year, I have had the pleasure of helping create a Hiking Club, which is run by a great group of motivated, determined, and hardworking students. In terms of working with them, it has been a very smooth process; the club’s President, Jake Strittmatter, has been a fantastic communicator, is super reliable, and has overcome every obstacle thrown at him and the club along the way. Another thing I commend Jake (and the whole club) for is his patience.” He then gave insight into the procedure, “Club approvals tend to be a lengthy process: between compiling membership, establishing a solid executive board, finding an advisor, and then drafting/editing/revising the constitution, it can be a long-term endeavor. It’s also important to remember the time, consideration, evaluation, and action that’s required from SEAL along this process, and despite all this, Jake and Hiking Club have not been deterred in the slightest. Now of course, it has been a year, which is not an unsual timeframe for a club to get approved, but it’s easy to tell how eager Hiking Club is to start functioning as an SGA-recognized club… I cannot promise an exact date on when the club will be approved before Senate, but I am very optimistic that it will be very, very soon… Along the way I’ve become quite the supporter of theirs, whether it’s their mission as a club, their openness to new membership, and their preparedness to take the next step. It’s been a pleasure working with them for the past year and it will be my pleasure to bring them before Senate when the time comes.”

Soon, we will be giving a warm welcome to Saint Anselm’s newest club.