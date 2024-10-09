Subiaco Retreat aims to build connections with God, community

With midterms in full swing and the semester progressing, it is easy to become overwhelmed by the continual demands of college life. For students seeking to retreat from the chaos, the Subiaco Retreat is an opportunity for a weekend of rest and connection. The retreat, named after the Roman birthplace of the Benedictine order, will be run by Campus Ministry from October 18 to 20 at the beautiful St. Methodios Center in Contoocook, NH. The annual fall retreat promises students time to rest and refocus.

Campus minister Dan O’Malley, coordinator of the retreat, sees it as a much-needed break for students.

“The Subiaco Retreat provides students with a unique opportunity to get away this fall; to briefly escape the busyness of campus and enjoy time with each other, in prayer, and connecting with God at the scenic St. Methodios center in Contoocook, NH,” O’Malley explained.

What makes the Subiaco Retreat different is that it is run by students, for students. This means that the retreat is based on your classmates’ real-life experiences, with participants expressing their own problems, joys, and religious journeys. It’s powerful to hear from your own peers and know that they’ve faced the same struggles and worries as you, and that no one, especially those of us in college, has it all together.

The Subiaco Retreat is both a spiritual refresher and an opportunity to establish deeper connections with others. Participants will be surrounded by others who know the experience of being an Anselmian, and that shared experience will draw everyone closer together. It’s a weekend where you’ll not only develop your connection with God, but also form friendships that may remain long after the retreat finishes.

The environment of Subiaco should contribute to its impact. The St. Methodios Center is located in Contoocook, New Hampshire, far enough from school to provide a true escape. Surrounded by the peaceful beauty of nature, it’s easy to disconnect from the daily stresses of academic life and reconnect with what is really important.

The weekend will alternate between scheduled events such as group prayers, Mass, and talks and unstructured time for journaling, praying, or taking a quiet walk in the woods. It’s an opportunity to intentionally slow down and listen—to yourself, others, and God.

If this sounds like something you’re interested in, signing up is simple. Simply check your student email for a registration link, or visit the Saint Anselm Ministry Instagram page (@anselmministry) to get the registration link. Subiaco is open to all class years and requires no prior retreat experience to participate. There is a $25 registration fee, but resources are available to those for whom the fee would make the experience inaccessible. The atmosphere will be welcoming and supportive, whether you’ve been involved in Campus Ministry for years or are just looking to take the next step in your religious journey.

Campus Ministry invites everyone to take a chance on the retreat, particularly those who feel they could benefit from some time away. Whether you are searching for spiritual growth, new friendships, or simply some peace and quiet, the Subiaco Retreat has something for everyone.