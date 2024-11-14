St. A’s students recognize sacrifices of American veterans

Veterans Day is a time to honor and give recognition to those who have dedicated a portion of their lives to serving in the military of their country. In the United States, Veterans Day commemorates the service of all soldiers both living and deceased. Several generations of people worldwide have Veterans in their lives, leading to different lessons and experiences learned throughout their individual lifetimes. Some students from Saint Anselm College have provided their thoughts and perspectives on Veterans Day, giving light and honor to those in their lives who have served the United States through the military. James Dalton 27’ shared his thoughts on the importance of Veterans Day: “In a time where our country is so polarized, I think it is important to take the time to pay tribute to the soldiers who have fought for and defended our country.” He included his thoughts about how Veterans Day should be a day of unity and a day in which we can all come together. In a similar sense, he believes it should be a day to honor and celebrate those who have been willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Continuing on with an illustration from his personal life, Dalton shared, “two examples of veterans in my life would be my cousin Robyn Grebe, who graduated from Saint Anselm in 1998, and my father Mike Dalton. Both of them have served in the United States Marine Corps.” Another student shared her personal connection with Veteran’s Day as her grandfather served. Cezza Cardaropoli 27’ shared that her grandfather was, “active during WWII in the Navy. He was always very proud to have served. You would always catch him wearing his WWII veteran hat on, he was practically known for it.” Love and respect are major factors that every community wishes to truly obtain. With these students providing their own personal testimonies on the importance of Veterans Day in their own lives, it is safe to say that the community within Saint Anselm College has a strong sense of love and respect for those who have served. As the community gathers together on campus, it is important to keep this sense of high regard that is expected during this time of prayer and remembrance. On the Saint Anselm College campus, we are continuing to honor the lives of those who have served. On November 11th, there will be a prayer service being held on Alumni Quad by the war memorial flags. This event is being organized by Father Francis who works in the Campus Ministry office. He will have gathered community and faith to recognize and remember the veterans of our Armed Forces. As the community remembers those who served, we pay our respects and honor those who are currently serving this country. The courage and bravery needed to fight for your community is oftentimes unimaginable due to the large commitment needed and the unknown amount of danger being brought upon the soldiers. Veterans Day is very important to many, offering a chance to pay respect to those who have faced harm, or for those who have lost their lives. The sacrifices made for this country are extremely admirable, providing a sense of unity between the different communities of the world. Continuing on into an everyday routine, being able to take time within one’s personal life to account for the bravery of veterans is important. Whether this be remembering a family member’s story or thanking a stranger for their service, making an appreciation known can have a greater impact than may originally be imagined. It is also crucial to not take their service for granted. This is not only to recognize the sacrifices that were made, but to also reflect on our values as a society. On behalf of the Crier, there is a large amount of appreciation for those who have served this country. Thank you to the veterans who are currently serving and a big honor to those who have given their lives. The sacrifices made are what keeps this country and the communities within it united.

