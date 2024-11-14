Valarie Diaz manages brass behind the scenes on the Hilltop

Saint Anselm College is known for its tight-knit community, where connections are made both inside and outside the classroom. At the heart of it all is Valerie Diaz, the executive assistant to President Joseph Favazza and Abbot Isaac, who plays a vital role behind the scenes. Valerie’s journey at Saint Anselm began in the Academic Dean’s Office, where she spent three and a half years as an administrative assistant. “I had been working in the Academic Dean’s Office for 3 ½ years as an administrative assistant to the Dean when I was invited by our Human Resources Department to apply for the Executive Assistant to the President position,” she explains. This opportunity led her to a new and challenging role in the President’s Office, where she manages everything from meetings to events, and more (you probably recognize her from your inbox! She handles President Favazza’s communications). No two days are the same for Valerie. “The President’s Office offers a lot of variety—so typical days are not always typical!” she shares. “On any given day, I can be found coordinating meetings, planning events, budgeting, or drafting meeting minutes. I work closely with the President’s Senior Leadership, Board of Trustees, and Abbot.” It’s this diversity that keeps her on her toes and brings excitement to her role. When asked what she loves most about her job, Valerie doesn’t hesitate: “The people! My position allows me to work with members from all parts of campus—monastic, students, faculty, staff, and trustees. The life-long friendships that I have made here on the Hilltop are something I will always cherish.” She has a unique opportunity to connect with members of the community, including honorary degree recipients and commencement speakers, which adds an extra layer of meaning to her work. One of her fondest memories involves a near-daily tradition she shares with Abbot Isaac. “One particular favorite moment is my almost daily visits with Abbot Isaac to catch up and share a couple of peanut M&Ms,” she says, smiling. These small but meaningful moments highlight the close bonds that make Saint Anselm feel like home. But not every memorable moment at Saint Anselm is part of her official duties. Valerie recounts a recent experience at the fall open house. “I attended the fall open house with my daughter a couple of weeks ago,” she begins. After a presentation in Dana, her daughter approached the stage to speak with some professors when she accidentally dropped her wallet, car keys, and cellphone down a 25-foot gap beneath the stage. “I had no idea the space beneath the stage even existed!” Valerie exclaims. In true Anselmian spirit, faculty members, campus security, and facilities staff jumped in to help. Although they couldn’t retrieve the items right away due to the lack of a long-enough ladder, the community came together in a way that left a lasting impression. “It was an Anselmian moment for sure, faculty members, campus security, and facilities staff all sprang into action to help us out without hesitation.” Valerie’s role requires more than just administrative skills—it’s about being present, listening, and welcoming everyone who walks through the door. “Being a good listener, paying attention, and having a welcoming office” are some of the key qualities that have helped her succeed. Over the years, her responsibilities have evolved, requiring her to be an effective project manager. “My role demands that I be an effective project manager, and while that role does not change, the projects do,” she explains. Despite the ever-changing nature of her job, there’s one thing that remains constant: her love for the Saint Anselm community. “This place is special,” Valerie reflects. “I am lucky to have a unique view of people from all across campus that work every day to take care of Saint Anselm College.” It’s this deep sense of community and connection that makes her role not just a job, but a meaningful part of her life. Whether coordinating an important meeting, planning a major campus event, or simply sharing a moment of laughter, Valerie Diaz is a vital part of what makes Saint Anselm College feel like a family.

