ARC’s ‘Creators Space’ provides hub for student creativity

The CreatorSpace has become the latest place for creation, offering a space that encourages students of all grades and majors to explore their artistic and musical potential. Supervised by the Academic Resource Center, the CreatorSpace is open from 5 pm – 7 pm on Thursdays at the Humanities Institute. These events have quickly become a beloved space where students can come together to create, learn, and connect.

The ARC strives to support students in all efforts, both inside and outside of the classroom. With the CreatorSpace, the ARC gives students the opportunity to express themselves and take a break from the busy student life. Unlimited to any kind of art, the CreatorSpace is a place to paint, compose, play an instrument, knit, or even just immerse yourself with your fellow peers and their art.

Matthew Avery, a senior at Saint A’s, pitched this idea after returning from his study abroad with Saint Anselm. It all started with his love for the arts and his goal to “unite people with similar interests.” Before the CreatorSpace, Matthew had “been doing arts and crafts at the end of the week to unwind.” With the help of Professor Constarino, a counselor at the ARC, Matthew was able to bring his weekly art sessions to a more public audience in the Grappone Humanities Institute Building.

The CreatorSpace has many benefits to offer, including community and a unique chance to display artwork. Avery believes that the events give “Anselmians a sort of ‘creative camaraderie,’” through inspiration and motivation. Surrounded by individuals with a common interest, students feel comfortable and respected. By bringing their artwork to the CreatorSpace, students are encouraged to see their craft through to completion by their peers. Finally, the CreatorSpace “provides an easy way to get one’s art seen, both by other attendees and through the CreatorSpace display at the entrance to the ARC.” This is a great chance to get recognition that isn’t always available on campus.

During their most recent meeting on Thursday, the CreatorSpace had a guest speaker, math and music double major Caraline Stewart. Stewart is a self-taught guitar player who developed her musical abilities through playing the piano at a young age. After her recent on-campus performance, Stewart spoke to members at the CreatorSpace about her experience as a musician and performer. For Stewart, the guitar has become her personal creative outlet. As a songwriter, she enjoys having the freedom to write by ear, adjusting the tuning, and playing with melodies. When touching on her performances, Stewart said, “What is performing if you don’t feel at least a little bit nervous?” When reminding students that even if it is nerve-racking, it is important to continue doing things that you love and putting your unique skills out there.

Students at the CreatorSpace were also able to ask Stewart questions and share their own musical and artistic experiences. All attendees recognized that at times, as college students, it’s easy to get so busy that it becomes difficult to pick up hobbies and remember what is enjoyable. Creation gives a sort of comfortability; as Stewart sees it, “[if] you’re comfortable with your instruments, it’s like finding what keeps the peace inside the brain.” The CreatorSpace is a place to build that peace and community while sharing art and love.

For many people, the CreatorSpace is not just beneficial for building community, but it is also the only resource for students as an ‘art club.’ Currently, there are no other art clubs offered on campus, making the CreatorSpace the place to be. “The whole thing about college is having experiences of your own to really figure out how to put whatever is in your brain into words and on paper,” Stewart tells attendees. Without any other existing art clubs, the CreatorSpace provides an entirely new opportunity.

Whether students want to find a new place to try out creative skills or want to meet people who love similar things, everyone should take a look into the CreatorSpace. Once a week might not feel important, but taking the time to unwind, reset, and do something enjoyable can make a world of difference.







