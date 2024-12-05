The Irish Society shares Irish culture with Saint Anselm campus

The Saint Anselm College Irish Society was founded around twelve years ago in 2012, a group of students devoted to their love of Irish dance. Irish dance refers to traditional dance forms originating in Ireland, including solo and group dance forms, for social, competitive, and performance purposes. Irish dance has evolved over centuries and is believed to have its roots in ancient Celtic dance.

Hannah Gawlick ’25, a psychology and criminal justice double major, is the club’s new president for the 24-25 school year. Gawlick has competed in multiple Irish dance competitions, and is passionate about Irish culture and dance. The Irish Society hosts several events throughout the year; one of their biggest events is the annual Spooky Storytelling with Father Jerome Day, hosted close to Halloween night.

Another one of the events they host is Holly on the Harp. This is their Christmas event which includes live music from Dr. Thomas Larson and several Irish dances from the society. The Irish Society also hosts movie nights, a table at the multicultural day promoting Irish culture, and a few new events coming this spring.

Story continues below advertisement

Another big part of Irish Society is their annual participation in the National Collegiate Irish Dance Championships in New York at Iona University. To compete in these championships, teams must be members of the Collegeiate Irish Dance Association. With over 50 member schools, Collegiate Irish Dance aims to allow dancers to create new friendships based on similar passions while encouraging scholarships to be given by universities that recognize the dedication and intelligence these dancers possess. Last year’s president Grace Mussari ’24 won first place in her solo dance, Abby Mcgonigle ’26 won third, and the current club’s president, Hannah Gawlick, won fifth in her categories.