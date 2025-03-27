In her ‘Europe Era’: Terry’s summer adventure to see Taylor

When Saint Anselm’s beloved Terry Newcomb set out for Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’, what started out as a dream to see one of her favorite artists in concert became a trip she would remember forever.

It all started in the summer of 2023, when Terry and some friends who work with her at the Saint Anselm Coffee Shop were exploring tickets to Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’. When they were unable to get tickets to the show at Gillette, they applied for the waitlists for all of the European ‘Eras Tour’ shows, according to Terry. The idea to attend one of the shows was something they weren’t sure would actually happen – but when the girls finally scored tickets for the 2024 show in Lyon, France, an extravagant trip was born.

They started in London, where they stayed for three days. The London experience was especially notable to Terry, as she describes herself as a big fan of the royalty there; “I loved London because I love royalty…that was my favorite part. We saw the changing of the guards and the churches, it was so cool”.

From London, the ladies traveled to Belgium, and then Amsterdam – where they paid respects to the Anne Frank Museum. The trip was fifteen days long, and not a second was wasted. From Tay-Tay to ‘Wicked’, and Disney to The Louvre, Terry made sure her time in Europe was well spent.

After exploring monuments, trying new food, and walking what Terry called “never ending stairs”, the girls finally made it to Paris. By this time, travel exhaustion had hit the group pretty hard, but that didn’t stop them from delving into Parisian life. “We went to the Louvre and saw the Mona Lisa, we went to Sacré-Cœur, and of course we went up the Eiffel Tower. We really made some wonderful memories in Paris”, Newcomb told The Crier.

The last night and day of their travels were spent in Lyon, where they ended the trip with a bang. “The Taylor Swift concert was the best way to end our trip…I’ve got to be honest, we were so busy I almost forgot it was why we booked the trip in the first place”, Terry added with excitement.

In between all of the traveling and incredible memories, Terry was able to reflect on some big lessons the trip taught her. Specifically, she learned a new sense of independence. “I can do things on my own. I’ve never gone anywhere without my husband but I can do it. The trip also heightened my sense of adventure” Terry told us.

Since the trip, Terry has been hard at work at C-Shop, but she continues to make time for exploration and new experiences. Over spring break she traveled to New York City, where she and her family celebrated her birthday with good food, laughter, and Broadway’s ‘Wicked’. Terry also plans to explore Cabo with her husband in June; “I work hard so I try to play hard, I’ve always got something planned”.