‘LoCash’ defies expectations, delivers memorable show

When country music duo LoCash took the stage at Saint Anselm College this past weekend, they brought more than just their chart-topping hits—they delivered an unforgettable night of high-energy performances and a true celebration of the country music spirit. The event, held in the Dana Center-Koonz Theater, was a highlight for students and fans alike, marking a memorable moment on campus. The stage was set with vibrant lights, and the air buzzed with excitement as the crowd mingled in anticipation.

As the first notes rang out, the energy in the room soared, and everyone knew they were in for a night to remember. The performers did a great job of riling everyone up from the start, and by the middle to end of the show, the entire atmosphere had transformed. The crowd, initially scattered in the mezzanine and orchestra seats, quickly moved to the front of the stage to dance along. The energy in the room shifted as the performers fed off the crowd’s excitement, and the audience became part of the performance itself.

In case you missed their performance, Brendan Rooney class of ‘26 can fill you in on the night. Brendan and a group of friends had listened to some of LoCash’s music beforehand, but were excited to hear even more from them live and in person! “I was most excited to hear ‘One Big Country Song’, I used to listen to that when they were still underground,” shared Brendan.

“One Big Country Song” is one of their most popular tracks, which has reached number one in the U.S. Country Radio charts.

Brendan and his friends were not originally planning on attending the concert, but when CAB surprised them with free tickets, they were not going to say no!

A few hours before the night started, the members of LoCash could be spotted in Davison Hall talking with some students. Maya Pontes, class of ‘26, and her friends were some of those students.

“They told us that they loved the ‘grandma cookies’ at Dav and that the campus looks like ‘freaking Hogwarts or something’,” shared Maya. Maya absolutely loved the cover songs that they performed, especially “Your Love” by The Outfield. She was impressed by their stage presence considering how they effortlessly connected with the audience. Everyone was buzzing with excitement: “They transformed the energy in that theater. They know how to work the crowd!” Maya noted.

By the end, it was clear that the concert had become a shared experience—a powerful reminder of how music can bring people together and transform an entire space. Although students enjoyed the show, a lot of the audience was formed from people outside of the Saint Anselm College community.

Some social media posts circulated from students being disappointed by the pick. Comparisons were quickly drawn to Southern New Hampshire University’s concerts, how they get well-known artists to play as they are a much bigger school. LoCash’s performance was exciting and high-energy, many students expressed the desire for larger-scale performers who could generate even more excitement. For future concerts, students hope to see a few changes and hope to play a larger role in the decision process. “I’ve heard from a lot of people that they wish they had an option of who the school got to perform. Maybe a majority vote from a few artists from different genres,” Brendan commented.

LoCash is a very successful band and their music is popular, but they are not widely recognized on campus. Given the crowd turnout, the night was incredible! “So if the energy of that show was high, I think an even more strategic artist selection would draw in a bigger crowd and have even better results,” shared Maya.

Ultimately, LoCash’s performance served as a reminder of the incredible power of live music and how it can bring people together in a shared experience. While there were mixed opinions about the artist selection, it’s clear that the night was memorable for those who attended. It also sparked a meaningful discussion about how student involvement in future decisions could create even more vibrant and exciting events on campus.

As the Saint Anselm community looks ahead, it will be interesting to see how the feedback from this concert shapes future performances and what other talented artists might grace the stage in the years to come.